Gymnastics: Elks top Eagles on Senior Night Feb 6, 2022 Feb 6, 2022 Updated 19 min ago

JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team lost to Elkhorn 132.15-117.15 in a Southern Lakes dual at JHS on Senior Night Tuesday.The EagleJays scored 31.6 in the vault, 25.1 in uneven bars, 29.6 in balance beam and 30.85 in the floor exercise.J/C senior Eden Harstford was fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 30.95. Junior Alex Ostopowicz was fifth (30.45) and junior Reagan Kopelke was seventh (27.3).Harstford won the vault with a score of 8.3 and Ostopowicz was fourth (8.05).In the uneven bars, Harstford and Ostopowicz each tied for fifth (7.15).Sophomore Summer Huebel took third in the balance beam (7.9) and Harstford tied for fourth (7.75).In the floor exercise, Ostopowicz took fifth with a mark of 8.0 and Harstford was sixth, scoring 7.75.J/C competes in the Southern Lakes Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. in Elkhorn.