One of the highest compliments I received came from an eighth grader who sauntered up to me and shared, “You and my mom are a lot alike. You are both a couple of tough, old birds.” I’m not sure if that was meant as a compliment. But not fearing eighth graders while pushing them to read and write helped me earn an honor I cherish.
I love learning, being a parent, and being a teacher. But even a tough old bird struggles with those roles nowadays. I am free now to have more choices about my own learning. Our children are busy with their own lives caring for our seven amazing grandchildren. I teach one-on-one about 15 hours a week and then go home. I am truly blessed but those in the thick of it are doing well to keep afloat.
Teachers are paddling a loaded ferry across Lake Michigan with a time deadline. The ferry carries the standard trappings of planning, teaching, answering and clarifying, collecting, grading, and reporting. And they battle high winds and waves created by a pandemic and technology. They must move the cargo and passengers around continuously to keep them safe and get them to Michigan.
Students on that ferry are fighting motion-sickness. Never have they had such rough seas. They still have the usual challenges of growing up and being told what they should learn. Now they have limited contact with their friends and the safety of regular routine is only a dream. They have become centipedes learning to juggle in the storm.
And parents are frantically searching for life jackets. Their tasks are even heavier because of the multiple ferries they are on. They rush to keep one afloat while anchoring a second and steering a third. Parents are doing the best they can with what they have.
“But, Grandma,” you protest, “All of us feel the fury of the storm.”
I agree completely! Everyone is struggling with so many changes and losses. The wind subsides only to blast us at the next corner. The waves sink only enough to gain strength. But we will get through it if we work together.
I spotlighted three groups to help us think about specifics. Every person in this storm has a unique list of challenges. Even this tough old bird must pause to be more patient, more understanding and more supportive. “Squawk!”
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.