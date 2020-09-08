Milton Battalion Chief Chris Lukas urged the Joint Fire Commission to increase the pay for firefighters and EMS members making $10 an hour. Lukas spoke during a virtual meeting Thursday.
In 2019, the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department began paramedic service. In 2020, three full-time paramedics were hired. Paramedics who are paid to be at the station (“paid on premise”) receive $17 an hour while they are working a shift.
Others who are paid on premise to help drive the backup ambulance or the fire truck, for instance, receive $10 an hour.
Members who are paid to be on premise do not get additional compensation if they go on a call, Lukas said Tuesday, when asked for clarification.
Points are awarded to members who are “paid on call.” These are members who are off duty until they are called in. Points are awarded per call and $3,500 per month is divided among members based on points.
Commission Chairman Jon Jennings said, “We thought in order save money in the budget we could work with $10 an hour wages for our firefighter and EMS staff and unfortunately there’s no way in this competitive market.”
He referenced cashiers at Target making $15 an hour.
The commission can’t expect EMS and firefighters to be paid $10 an hour, Jennings said.
“This item is crucial that we take action in the very, very near future and we need explore how this is an item we’ll be able to fund,” Jennings said.
Chief Ernie Rhodes, who is chief of the Milton and Janesville fire departments, agreed, “We need to pay our people more, there’s no doubt about it. If I could, I would pay them $22 an hour, but we can’t do that.”
He said preliminary 2021 budget conversations among battalion chiefs and Milton City Finance Director Dan Nelson show increasing pay from $10 to $15 per an hour would increase the budget by about $160,000 per year.
“I don’t know where we could find that money,” said Rhodes.
He emphasized, “If we do this, we have to sustain it.”
Regardless of what a budget looks like for 2021, Nelson asked if the commission wanted to begin cost sharing with its four contracted towns (Harmony, Johnstown, Lima, Koshkonong). In July, Nelson had presented a cost sharing model using equalized value for two possible scenarios going forward: merging with the Janesville Fire Department, which the commission is considering, or establishing its own full-time department.
Two-year contracts with the towns expire at the end of the year.
Commission member Beth Drew said, “One concern I have is the significant cost increase to those towns.”
Commission member Theresa Rusch said the commission had talked about giving the towns advance notice. Then, she said, the commission would have time to plan, as well.
Nelson clarified that the numbers for the two scenarios presented in July are for a full-cost build out and would not be the numbers for 2021.
For example, he said the scenarios have the benefit package for 18, 19 full-time employees. “2021 will be an interim step,” he said. “If we used equalized value, there will still be increases – I haven’t done the math yet – but they aren’t going to be like 450% increases.”
The cost methodology based on equalized value was illustrated with the 2020 budget, listing first the 2020 budgeted contribution and what the contribution would have been based on equalized value.
City of Milton: $391,592 vs. $340,717
Town of Milton: $391,592 vs. $281,624
Town of Harmony: $72,920 vs. $181,711
Town of Johnstown: $27,676 vs. $51,576
Town of Lima: $15,025 vs. $34,276
Town of Koshkonong: $8,178 vs. $17,078
The City of Milton and the Town of Milton have joint ownership of the department and each is covered by the fire department 100%. None of the other towns is covered only by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department, which covers 80% of Harmony, 74% of Johnstown, 40% of Lima and 5% of Koshkonong. Nelson said contributions based on equalized value factor those percentages in.
In the recent past, town contract increases on average had been 2 to 3%, Nelson said.
Commission member Bryan Meyer and Lukas said years ago increases were based on anticipated calls for service.
Nelson said he hated to use the word “fair,” but said it comes down to everyone paying their fair share for the same service being provided.
Jennings said the timeframe for the 2021 budget is short.
According to Meyer, the commission is about a month behind in the annual budgeting process from where it usually is.
Lukas expressed frustration.
Specifically, he wants to see pay increased for paid-on-premise firefighters and EMS members making $10. “Even if you can give them two bucks this year, let’s at least do it,” he said.
“We’re noticing scheduling gaps. We’re losing people,” he said.
Lukas urged the commission to “take care of the people that are here right now doing the job.”
Commission member Lynda Clark said in the last three years, the commission has done nearly everything commanding officers have asked.
Rusch asked that the commission look at financials for this year, 2021 and the following year. “Can we sustain those wages?” she asked.
Drew said, “There will be nobody to drive the equipment if we don’t have anyone in the station…. We just have to get creative here. We have got to get this taken care of.”
Rusch asked, “So we’re just held hostage and come up with this money?”
Clark, too, said “I need a little bit more information on how this is going to affect things.”
Commission member Bill Wilson suggested increasing pay $12 or $13 for the remainder of this year, then $15 next year, when more funding could come from the contracted towns.
“I think it does fall on us as a commission to find the dollars for the staffing issue,” Wilson said.
Both the city and the town – the town even more than the city – have been paying more than their fair share, he said, adding whether that’s enough or not is another question.
Rhodes said, “We need to find a way to pay our people because at the end of the day, the most important thing is that a fire truck or an ambulance that rolls up at anybody’s house or any accident is fully staffed.”
As chief, he said “there’s ways to find more funding in the budget.”
Rhodes suggested the command staff work with Nelson to present a recommended 2021 budget with paid-on-premise pay as close to $15 per hour as possible. He suggested the commission maybe have a dialog with the towns.
The fire commission will meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 to discuss potential increases in town contracts and the impact of a $15-an-hour wage on the 2020 and 2021 budgets.
