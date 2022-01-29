Four people charged in shooting death of man whose body was driven to Cambridge

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man shot to death in Milwaukee, whose body was found hidden in a car in Cambridge earlier this month.
Angelina Ruesch, 28, of Hartland, was arrested in Cambridge on Jan. 17 after pointing a handgun at Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who then tasered and disarmed her. The man's body was later discovered in a car she'd driven to Cambridge from Milwaukee.
Ruesch was charged on Jan. 22 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with two felonies, hiding a corpse and harboring/aiding a felon, both as party to a crime. Her initial court appearance is Feb. 2.
Additionally charged in Milwaukee County were Danielle Eaton, 35, of Milwaukee, also with hiding a corpse and harboring/aiding a felon, both as party to a crime. She made her initial court appearance on Jan. 22. Eaton remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail.
Mark Chambliss, 48, of Milwaukee was charged on Jan. 22 with first-degree reckless homicide and use of dangerous weapon as party to a crime. He was also charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and hiding a corpse as party to a crime. Chambliss remains at large; an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 24.
And Melissa Calvart, 34, of Milwaukee, was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and harboring/aiding a felon as party to a crime. She made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County on Jan. 22.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the BP gas station at 281 W. Main Street in Cambridge around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 17, for a report of a woman asking people for money and a ride. Deputies found Ruesch at a nearby house at 277 W. Main Street, behind a vacant former Pizza Pit restaurant. According to the sheriff’s office, she pointed a handgun at deputies and refused to follow their commands. Deputies ultimately fired a taser and then disarmed her and took her into custody.
Detectives then searched a vehicle Ruesch had driven from Milwaukee, parked outside the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Jefferson Street. The body of a man was found concealed inside.