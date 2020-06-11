Here just some of the comments made at the three-hour June 9, 2020, Milton School District listening session.
SUPERINTENDENT RICH DAHMAN: “We have heard concerns about communication throughout this process. Those concerns you have are valid. We did not do as good of a job as we could have with communicating to families and the community. We set it aside and started working on COVID and should have circled back to it. We learned from that.”
CONSOLIDATED, HARMONY PRINCIPAL SARAH STUCKEY on challenges: The school district had challenges to address.
“The more bus transfers, the greater the risk for student safety issues.”
“Choice was provided to some but not others.” A parent might say: “’I would like to go to this school. I can provide transportation. That’s not an option for all families.” So, she said that became an equity issue.
With students on buses not always arriving on time, she said instructional time was lost.
Also she said staff members on bus supervision were pulled away from other professional responsibilities.
Another equity issue she said is some students were having to wait a really long time until students got on a transfer bus.
Other challenges: long bus rides, additional transportation cost.
WEST PRINCIPAL MARCIA SCHWENGELS: “What got us here – there’s many, many factors…. One situation is as a district we have really wanted to be very accommodating to families. We wanted to make everbody’s world as easy as we could make it and doing that has led to a kind of a domino effect. Originally helping one family didn’t seem like a problem but in turn can make a system’s problem.”
“We also have a strong commitment to keeping siblings in the same school.”
Other bus routes were added, which she said led to other challenges.
“We have, as a district. wanted to be very accommodating. We have allowed bus requests to any eligible bus rider.”
For instance one child might not always be dropped off at one location but at a different location on a different day.
“That has put us in a system’s problem as well,” she said.
“To improve the system, we have looked at lots of different solutions.”
“A couple of years ago the transfer site moved from Northside Intermediate school. All K-3 students were picked up at their schools.”
That helped in part, she said.
“We have increased common or corner stops for neighborhoods,” she said.
That, too, helped some.
***
EAST PRINCIPAL JENNIFER CRAMER: “This was not an overnight decision.”
“We considered a phased-in approach.”
If the school district were to allow families to finish K-3 in the building they are in, she said the new system wouldn’t be implemented for 8 more years, factoring in an expectant mother today.
Placement using daycare addresses was considered, she said but the problem with that is then there might not be room for students living within the boundary.
In the 2019-2020 school year, 4K students were bused to East, then West, then home.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if you could get them on one bus and get them home?” she asked.
The new system would do that.
“Most students would be able to take one bus and get home,” Cramer said.
***
After the principals spoke, comments and questions were made by about 20 people attending by video conferencing or in person. Others spoke without signing up to speak.
***
PAUL MARKGRAFF, online, said he was having an issue with the definition of home.
He also spoke to the importance of childcare: “We have a problem here in Milton with the amount of daycare available.”
Delivering students home doesn’t necessarily help because no one may be home to watch the children.
How will transportation to daycares be addressed? Markgraff asked.
DAHMAN responded: “That’s something we are continuing to look at.”
He pointed to “significant inefficiencies and inequalities” in the existing system.
“When we provide transportation outside the area (home or daycare),” he said that slows down the transportation and is a significant financial cost to the district.
The new system (providing transportation only within the attendance areas) could eliminate two to four bus routes at a cost of $45,000 per route, he said.
He said there’s more to it than asking taxpayers to provide money for special transportation.
“Unfortunately we’re looking at some fairly significant potential budget reductions for the coming year because of the economic downturn. … It really is a case of when we make reductions, where would we have to make reductions so we can continue to provide that service.”
For the past couple of years, he said, “We have been able to provide transportation for families in daycares but that has created a pretty significant strain on the system for us.”
Dahman said the school district planned to meet with daycare providers Wednesday night.
CRAMER reminded bus transportation eligibility is based on students living 2 miles or more from a school or in an unusually hazardous transportation area.
MARKGRAFF commented on the financial implications for families and not being able to attend a daycare that might be three blocks outside a boundary.
“We have to look at solutions ourselves and that includes potentially other districts,” he said.
VANESSA DUBICK, online, expressed support for what she said could not have been an easy decision.
BRIANNA LEEDER, online, said she fully supports the strategic decision to take care of some busing issues.
Leeder disagreed with the timing of the decision. While there may never be a perfect time, given the last few months and the disruption, and added fears and anxieties COVID-19 has caused, now is not the right time.
“When we don’t even know what the school year will look like, adding one more thing to the mix is unacceptable, maybe not for the whole family but for the kids who are there right now,” she said.
She advocated for a phased-in approach, a transition year and siblings attending schools within the new boundaries.
DAHMAN said grandfathering current students or having a phased-in approach was in his notes from Monday’s board meeting and in conversations and emails he had received in the last two weeks.
“That is something we are able to look at,” he said. “We want to have a system that addresses the issues that are in front of us right now. But if there is a way to lessen that burden, especially for the coming year, we understand that. …”
DAHMAN said there may be options that can be built in to allow flexibility.
JAMES HUDZINSKI, online, sought a happy medium.
“Change is needed,” but he said it needs to be gradual and start with students entering elementary school.
“If this was on the table since fall, shouldn’t all stakeholders have been represented (in the decision making)?” Hudzinski asked.
He also asked: “Why can’t we go to a different bus provider to save costs?”
JIM MOORE, in person, spoke against the way the policy was rolled out. The money saved on busing costs is peanuts compared to the referendum, he said.
He also wanted grandfathering to allow students to continue attending their current schools.
He suggested a slow rollout starting with incoming 4K classes to allow childcare providers to adjust their business plans.
Parents with children attending schools outside the new boundaries could provide their own transportation or pay a fee for busing, he suggested.
HEATHER MOORE, in person, said: “Let’s do a phased-in approach and let these kids stay with their friends.”
She said the school district should have sought public input earlier and brought community members, especially daycare providers, to the table.
“Let’s not disrupt our kids’ lives any more than we absolutely have to,” she said.
JENNA JAMES, in person, asked for concrete numbers rather than the 10 to 15% given as the estimate for how many children will be impacted.
SCHWENGELS said the number of students whose primary address does not match the school they currently are attending is 132 out of 1,113 students.
How many students will be impacted based on their daycare being outside the new attendance boundaries, Schwengels said, “I don’t know every child’s daycare provider.”
AN AUDIENCE MEMBER: “That’s the problem.”
DAHMAN responded to a question about school district staff members being allowed to choose an elementary school for their child.
Students living within the attendance area of their school would be placed first. If there’s room at the school, he said then staff members living outside the attendance area would be allowed to request that their child go to that school. Placement of open enrollment students would be third, he said.
“One idea shared was to put in a system where families can request to say at their school through a request or transfer form,” he said.
“That’s something that we’re looking at,” he said.
In-district requests would be considered before staff member or open enrollment requests, he said.
How will transportation changes impact open enrollment families who pay for busing?
DAHMAN: “We’re not going to ask our taxpayers to pay from west to the daycare of your choice. … part of that has to be parents’ responsibility. I think it puts an undue burden on our local taxpayers to say our district should provide transportation for that person from one school to a daycare.”
The “buy a seat” on existing buses and routes program at $150 (to and from school) isn’t the actual cost of providing the transportation, Cramer said.
The average cost for a bus rider is closer to $600, she said.
“At the end of the day,” Cramer said it was not only about cost but lost instruction time, the burden on students and staff and families transfers and confusion.
