The Milton School District administration and four board members should be given the Bone Head of the Year award for approving the Apple device “refresh.” At a minimum they just flushed away over half a million dollars.
Two more years of the lease at $612,294.63 equals $1,224,589.26. (Strangely enough the exact amount of the Diamond Assets bid).
The new lease approved by the board is $590,511.50 per year. This is a savings of $21,783.13 per year, for a total savings of $43,566.26 over the next two years.
If you stay with the original plan, you then can sell the four-year old devices (based on an internet search) for an estimated 20% of original value, or about $500,000. At the end of the two years, that is a net cash gain for the district of approximately $450,000. (The above lease numbers are from the Dec. 10, letter from Superintendent Dahman to the board.)
The new devices are basically the same as what the district has now that are only 2 years old so there is minimal technological gain in switching.
Although the refresh saves $43,566.26 over the next two years, you need to buy all new cases estimated at $122,000-$132,000 (again from the Dec. 10 letter to the board). You now have a net loss of somewhere between $78,500 to $88,500.
Dahman said that this refresh is a win, win situation. He is exactly right. A win for Diamond Assets and a win for Apple Computers, but a lose, lose for the District.
Now let’s look at the bid evaluations. Let’s change their bid evaluation (Letter to board dated Nov. 20, – revised Nov. 23) to: price to 70%, experience to 5%, management to 5%, proximity 10%, data sanitation to 5%, environmental to 5%. Now it appears the highest bid wins. Don’t forget you are selling, not buying. The difference between the accepted bid (Diamond Assets) and the Highest Bid (Tech to School) is $288,266. (Bid numbers are from a letter to Dahman dated Nov. 20, revised Nov. 23). Altogether you will find that the cost, over the next two years, to the district would be somewhere around 580,000 using Diamond Assets or somewhere around 300,000 using Tech to School.
I just can’t see where the benefit to the students and staff is worth that much money.
Barry von Falkenstein, Milton
