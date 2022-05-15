Faced with the possibility of not renewing two “Class A” alcoholic beverage licenses, members of the Alcohol License Review Board on May 11 voted to delay considering renewals of those licenses until Acting City Attorney Matt Dregne can return with revised premises standards for convenience stores.
A report to the board from Dregne states the two premises — Liberty Station at 1354 N. Bird and Refuel Pantry at 1705 W. Main that both have the same owner — have been out of compliance with the city’s Municipal Code since they completed remodeling.
Section 5.08.080 of the Municipal Code requires convenience stores holding a Class “A” (beer) or a “Class A” (intoxicating liquor) licenses to display and sell alcohol in an area of the store that is physically separated from other parts of the store (the “Separate Area Requirement”).
Liberty Square Gas Station Inc., doing business as “Liberty Station” at 1354 N. Bird Street, has held a “Class A” (beer and intoxicating liquor) license since at least 2019, and in 2019 complied with the Separate Area Requirement.
In 2020, Liberty Station remodeled its space so that it no longer complied with the Separate Area Requirement. Although Liberty Station applied for and obtained a building permit for the remodeling, the building permit is unrelated to alcohol licensing. When Liberty Station applied for license renewal in 2020 and 2021, its application described the new, non-conforming layout, but also incorrectly indicated that no changes had been made to the premises the prior license years, according to Dregne’s report to the board.
based on the board’s recommendation, the Sun Prairie City Council approved renewal of the license in both 2020 and 2021.
Liberty Square Gas Station Inc., doing business as Refuel Pantry at 1705 W. Main Street, has held a “Class A” (beer and intoxicating liquor) license since July 8, 2021, and at the time of application complied with the Separate Area Requirement. Sometime in 2021, Refuel Pantry remodeled its space so that it no longer complies with the Separate Area Requirement. Refuel Pantry’s current license expires on June 30, 2022, and a renewal application is anticipated.
Dregne said the city has two options relating to the Liberty Station and Refuel Pantry alcohol licenses:
• Amend the Municipal Code to eliminate the Separate Area Requirement; or
• Give notice of the city’s intent that the licenses will not be renewed, and conduct non-renewal proceedings in accordance with the statutory requirements for non-renewal of an alcohol license.
Discussion at the meeting centered around the motivation behind why the city required a separate area when it approved the original ordinance in 2002. City Clerk Elena Hilby reported there was no record attached to the ordinance about the motivations behind the separate area requirement.
Lakbir Singh, the owner of both premises, said he has not heard of the separate area requirement in any other municipality — and he said he owns stores or has done business in Kenosha, Madison Watertown and elsewhere in Dane County.
Singh said he has already invested $1.2 million in remodeling both locations and wants to purchase Glacier Mobil at the corner of N and Highway 19, but will invest in a store in Madison if the separate area requirement is not changed.
At one point during the discussion, Singh told the board he would be driven out of business if his licenses are not renewed. He said clerks at his stores are spit at and abused, so much so that he thought customers would simply stop coming to the stores if they could not purchase their liquor or beer there.
Dregne encouraged the board to issue the notice of the intent to hold a non-renewal hearing, and Singh agreed to be served at the May 11 meeting for a May 25 hearing date.
But new ALRB member Dave Edwards — who said he is a business owner — said he was “nervous” about serving a hearing notice to a business and the record that might result in for the business owner.
Instead, the board agreed to table the matter until May 25 and directed Dregne to work with Singh and his attorney on a possible conditional renewal of the licenses until the council could consider a code amendment. Dregne will also be drafting the proposed code change to reflect the recommendation from the board to eliminate the separate area requirement.
Old is new again
The board reelected Pam Klute as chair and Bob Fett — who was unable to attend — as vice president of the board. No other nominations were made for either office by the board.
Next meeting date
The board set its next meeting for May 25, when it will also consider Nightclub License applications from Sun Prairie licensed establishments in addition to discussing the future renewal of the licenses for Singh’s Liberty Station and Refuel Pantry businesses.