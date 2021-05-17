Zack Bothun finished with the top score out of the No. 5 spot to lead the Milton boys golf team during a Tri Monday, May 17, at the Beloit Club.
The Red Hawks scored a team score of 335, while Madison Edgewood took first with a 315. Waunakee finished second with a 318.
Bothun fired an 80 for Milton, collecting a 40 on both and front and back nines. Bothun collected two birdies and two pars on the front nine and scored four pars and a birdie on the back.
Xander Wuetrich carded an 81 for Milton. Wuetrich shot a 40 on the front and a 41 on the back. Wuetrich holed five pars on the front and added four more on the back.
Brett Wieland finished with an 84. Wieland ended his round with eight pars and a birdie. Deegan Riley rounded out the roster with a 90.