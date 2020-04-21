Jahns to coach in WBCA all stars
Lakeside Lutheran coach Todd Jahns and Watertown Luther Prep coaches Luke Rothe and Nate Kieselhorst will coach one of the Division 3 teams at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Aug. 6 at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The event initially was scheduled for June 20-21, but was postponed as a result of the ensuing pandemic.
Twohig resigns as Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach
Mike Twohig resigned as head coach of the Lakeside Lutheran wrestling team after taking over in 2011, according to an email from activities director Todd Jahns on Thursday.
During Twohig's tenure, the Warriors had one individual state qualifier: Conor Fussner, a 152-pounder in 2012.
"We offer our congratulations and thanks to Coach Twohig for so faithfully serving the wrestling program here at Lakeside," Jahns said. "Mike will continue to serve in a limited capacity as an assistant in the wrestling program."
