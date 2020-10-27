When one of the Red Hawk sports teams is allowed to have a sports season or maybe even a competitive game, we’re going to shout it out on the front page. That will be news, big news, and we will celebrate.
Today we celebrate the Red Hawk marching band in a big way. There’s a photo on the front page, and, the section header on B1 that usually says “Sports” says, “Band,” then inside the B section, there’s more band.
The significance of the Red Hawks participating in marching band competitions in 2020 is unmatched.
First, we acknowledge the band, though they couldn’t always get together as a whole band, they got together for competitions. They had fewer practices and fewer students in class with students going to school every other day and which day depending on whether they were in the A Cohort or the B Cohort.
They couldn’t do in-person field shows so they went virtual.
They couldn’t do state or regional shows so they went national.
They not only represented Milton, they represented Wisconsin.
They couldn’t compete with small schools so they competed with big schools (bands with more than 100 members) and the divisions don’t get any higher.
They didn’t have crowds to cheer them on.
They kept marching in heat and cold, just like any other year, only with masks and more space between them.
They got creative.
They made the best of a situation
They did the unexpected and to that we say, “Right back at you, band.”
