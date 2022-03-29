Marshall police officers found several grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 22-caliber semi-automatic rifle March 23 after a report of “possible drug activity” at Converse Park.
Officers arrested two men as a result of the incident, later identified by Chief John Nault as Lucas Wilz, 18, and Jeremy Wilz, 20, both of Marshall.
Lucas Wilz was charged on March 25 in Dane County Circuit Court with carrying a concealed weapon. Jeremy Wilz was charged on March 25 with two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.
The charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting/obstructing are Class A misdemeanors punishable by fines up to $10,000 and/or nine months in jail.
According to a March 28 press release, municipal citations were issued for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
In the release, Nault and Lt. Kristine Quam said officers responded to Converse Park after the Marshall Parks Department reported that two individuals had allegedly been seen on video there “possibly engaging in drug activity.” Officers approached the two young men and attempted to make contact with them under the park pavilion where one of the suspects had a duffel bag, the press release stated.
“When the officers made contact with the individuals, they could smell a strong odor of raw marijuana,” the press release stated. “The individuals started walking away from the officers once they made contact with them and ignored commands to stop.”
The suspect with the large duffel bag eventually stopped and was detained. According to the press release, more than 10 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 22 caliber semi-automatic rifle that contained 113 rounds were recovered from the duffel bag.
However, the other suspect kept walking and continued to ignore officer commands. An officer observed the subject reaching into his pockets as he walked away, so the officer got in front of the subject and placed his hand in front of him in an effort to stop the pursuit. However, the suspect took off running.
The officer pursued the subject through several backyards over to Hubbell Street where the officer reached out and grabbed him by the jacket, but lost his grasp and footing on wet pavement, and fell into the road. This resulted in the officer suffering soft tissue damage in his knee and hand. The body camera was also damaged in the fall, according to the press release. However, the injured officer was able to return to the other officer’s location where the first suspect had been detained.
The suspect continued running to the west through residential neighborhoods. He was later found at a Hubbell Street residence in the 500 block and was arrested. He was charged with resisting and obstructing.
Nault did not identify which suspect was holding the duffel bag, nor the suspect who drew the unnamed officer on the foot chase.