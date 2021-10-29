Edgerton Hospital is launching a “Coffee & Chat” program that will take place bi-monthly from noon-1 p.m. at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
Landscape professional Mark Dwyer will make the first presentation, “Gardens of England,” Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Dwyer spent a month in the fall of 2015 living and working at Great Dixter, a famous garden in southeast England. He also traveled to see many other gardens in that area and took more than 10,000 photos. His presentation will feature the color, design and structure of English gardens.
Attendees are encouraged to come with gardening questions for Dwyer. While the presentation is free, attendees can purchase lunch from the cafe. There will be complementary coffee and cookies.
The City of Milton next week will collect brush and branches left along streets by residents.
Brush with a diameter no greater than 6 inches should be placed in street and curb areas in piles butt-end toward the street and should not include tall weeds, flowers or other yard waste.
For more information call the Milton Public Works Department at 608-868-6914.
Business After 5, Nov. 9
Bank of Milton, 323 Parkview Drive, on Nov. 9 will host the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After 5 event from 5-7 p.m.
Curbside leaf collection ends Nov. 14
The city will conclude seasonal leaf collection on Nov. 14.
Until then, the public works department will pick leaves other garden waste with the exception of grass clippings, which should be disposed of in the yard waste disposal bins at the Public Works Facility, 150 Northside Drive.
Leaves should be raked into the curb area of the street for collection.