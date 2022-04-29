Allison Parmenter, Desirae Kallstrom kevinw kevinw Author email Apr 29, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now DeForest second baseman Allison Parmenter throws to first after getting a force out during a Badger East softball game at Watertown on Tuesday, April 26. Kevin Wilson Buy Now DeForest third baseman Desirae Kallstrom catches a low line drive for the out during a Badger East softball game at Watertown on Tuesday, April 26. Kevin Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Got good action shots even though they got shelled Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save kevinw Author email Follow kevinw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin