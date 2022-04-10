Waunakee Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Apr 10, 2022 Apr 10, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball4/19 @ Watertown, 5 p.m.4/21 Vs. Watertown, 5 p.m.Boys Golf4/18 Waunakee Quad, 1 p.m.4/19 Conference meet-East, Stoughton, 2 p.m.4/20-21 @ Kohler Invite, 10 a.m.Boys Lacrosse4/19 @ Sauk Prairie, TBDGirls Lacrosse4/21 @ Appleton, 7:30 p.m.Girls Soccer4/15 Vs. McFarland, 7 p.m.4/19 Vs. Muskego, 6:30 p.m.4/21 @ Watertown, 7 p.m.Softball4/19 Vs. Watertown, 5 p.m.4/21 @ Watertown, 5 p.m.Boys Tennis4/19 @ Beaver Dam, 4:15 p.m.4/21 @ Stoughton, 4:15 p.m.4/22-23 @ Pewaukee Invite, TBDTrack and Field4/19 Vs. Sauk Prairie, 4 p.m.4/22 @ Sauk Prairie Invite, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin