Prairie Lanes junior bowling scores

Ryan Gregory
Jan 10, 2022

From Thursday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 8.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6-

900 Global Mites - Ryker Kessenich, 299; Cooper Gronke, 175, Sam Bergeson, 140; Lillian Gronke, 165; Carina Elliott, 67.

Motiv Preps - Braden Neuens, 243; Corey Peck, 232; Harry Will, 223; Max Gebhardt, 191; Kenley Kessenich, 250; Paisley Kessenich, 234; Kenzie O'Kroley, 208; Norah Will, 182.

Ebonite Juniors - Bruce Vang, 469; Dalton Kast, 461; Bryce Breunig, 453; Gavin Cassidy, 450; Titus Lee, 448; Daniel Elliott, 404; Connor Peck, 402; Colin Koskelin, 327; Sawyer Haines, 321; Jaden Carley, 319; Ariana Mobry, 455; Becca Elliott, 428.

Storm Majors - Alex Baio-Olsen, 671; Ethan Flood, 640; Daniel Wendt, 633; Gavyn Lynch, 611; Ashton Albrecht, 578; Alex Opitz, 555; Logan Kostelac, 551; Bradyn Manuell, 540; Owen Hamen, 530; Bill Hunsicker, 530; Tyler Cassidy, 521; Evan Stanfield, 506; Skye Farr, 592; Brooke Bandli, 539; Zoey Darwin, 527; Tayler Baker, 525.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8-

900 Global Mites - Carter Erickson, 203; Kade Thompson, 186; Henry Starczynski, 163; Korbin Thompson, 155; Quinn Meisel, 128; Caden Eoff, 119; Camden Kuehmichel, 97; Elliott Holland, 85; Elin Getter, 180; Eva Enders, 152; Kiera Benner, 151; Mia Enders, 151; Maddie Enders, 121.

Hammer Preps - Ruby Meisel, 252; Kylee Meisel, 185; Mackenzie Glancy, 141; Lucas Lechner, 312; Logan Lechner, 236; Easton Janz, 161; William Lauritzen, 140.

Ebonite Juniors - Ariana Mobry, 466; Gracie Moen, 352; Annika Freund, 303; Cassandra Fry, 280; Ryleigh Krisher, 268; Dalton Kast, 512; Austin Blum, 383; Truman Swenson, 365; Brody Erickson, 362; Hunter Janz, 315; Xander Handley, 289; Louie Brown, 220; Hayden Mattox, 195.

Roto Grip Majors - Charles Smyth, 584; Caleb Studnicka, 578; Bill Hunsicker, 565; Jack Petrie, 523; Caleb Ayres, 518; David Flores, 487; Jack Nelson, 473; Kevin Watrud, 466; Cadin Counard, 464; Ethan Stai, 462; Kylie Counard, 538; Madysen Gonzagowski, 535; Sierra Mietzel, 415.

Storm Challenge (Main Street V2) - Daniel Wendt, 649; Gavyn Lynch, 582; Kris Micheau, 484; Logan Kostelac, 455; Ava Rodefeld, 556; Brooke Bandli, 524; Lauren Waddell, 479.