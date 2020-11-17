Milton’s 11th unofficial 5K Turkey Trot, as other 2020 running events have been, will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, you can get out your turkey costumes and running shoes and walk or run “the loop.” (Schilberg Park on High Street to Parkview Drive to Madison Avenue to John Paul Road.) In the spirit of the holiday, donate to the Milton Food Pantry and Milton Area Youth Center.

Donations to MAYC will be used for food and activities 6th-9th graders at MAYC. Mail to: MAYC, PO BOX 34, Milton WI 53563

Donations to the Milton Food Pantry will be used to purchase Piggly Wiggly Gift Cards for the Christmas baskets. Mail to: Milton Food Pantry, PO Box 171, Milton, WI 53563

Event organizers welcome you to post images to the Facebook look for Milton’s Thanksgiving 5K Turkey Trot.

