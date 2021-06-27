Pastries on the Porch
Join Mary on Tuesday, July 6, at 10 a.m. for Pastries on the Porch.
Daytime Bingo
Bingo games are back inside the building. Meet in the dining room, where the tables will be spaced out. Join us Thursday, July 8, at 1:15 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded. Play with a maximum of four cards. Snacks and beverages will be available.
Ladies Billards
Mondays at 1 p.m. is reserved for the Ladies Billiards. Drop in and meet some of the other ladies in the billiard room.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. Seewww.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information or call (608) 868-3500.