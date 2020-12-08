“Beethoven, I MUSTACHE you a question...are there any winter/Christmas masks available at The Corner Closet??”
As the Facebook post conveys, it hasn’t been a typical holiday season.
Each year, store owner Beth Marquart said she starts accepting Christmas decorations at 251 Parkview Drive on Nov. 1.
This year, the store sold out of Christmas items in the first week.
“Everybody was so ready to move on to the season, to find their happy,” she said.
“What I think has been tremendous this year is that a lot of people are decorating old, vintage because that’s where their happy memories are. They’re going back to the older Victorian-style decorations. A lot of people are repurposing because they have more time at home. They’re taking something making it into something else. It has been so much fun to have customers come in and buy something, then come back and show me a picture of what they did with it.”
It’s also been a fun year for board games and puzzles, she said, adding they too have been selling fast. Pre-COVID-19, she said that was not the case.
She holds up a game – holiday charades.
“It’s been a fun Christmas,” she said. “Hopefully everybody’s finding a little bit of happy.”
As for the question asked of Beethoven, the store mascot, the answer is yes. The masks are reversible and available in different sizes.
