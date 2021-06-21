Janesville introduces Public Safety Cadet Program
The Janesville Police Department is accepting applications for its new Public Safety Cadet Program. The Public Safety Cadet Program is a non-profit organization established to mentor Youth Cadets ages 14-20.
The Janesville Police Department is transitioning it’s original Explorer Post 500 Program to the new Public Safety Cadet Program. This new program is dedicated to preparing young adults for careers and leadership in the Public Safety Profession. Although formed with a law enforcement career focus, the program will also incorporate the future development of other public safety career sectors such as Fire-Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Corrections, Forensic Science, and Critical Incident Management.
Education and training will be delivered by Public Safety Professionals (mentors). Mentors will help Youth Cadets build individual character, physical fitness, knowledge, skills and practical experiences to assume the roles as future Public Safety Employees. This program will bring Cadets and Mentors together to help strengthen relationships, build trust, and work with the citizens of the community.
If you are interested in applying or have additional questions, feel free to contact Officer Matthew Traynor by calling (608)755-3100 or email at traynorm@ci.janesville.wi.us for an application. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at the Janesville Police Department lobby.
Madison Children's Museum now open
Having closed for nearly 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Children's Museum began a soft opening process for museum members in early June. Now staff members are prepared to welcome everyone back—safely—for joyful, creative play. Opening day for the general public is Thursday, June 24. Advance tickets are required.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
"It's been a joyous reunion with our members during the soft opening. We've learned a lot from them," said Deb Gilpin, Museum president & CEO. "There are a few big take aways: The majority like the reduced capacity and other COVID safety precautions. And they, and their kids, are overjoyed to be back. Now we're ready to see even more kids doing their happy dance when they walk through the door. "
Visit the Madison Children's Museum website (https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/visit/) to purchase tickets and find out more.
Note: An email sent Monday says masks are required for visitors ages 3 and up.
Edgerton Hospital seeks volunteers for garden events
Edgerton Hospital’s landscape professional, Mark Dwyer, is seeking 20 to 30 volunteers to assist with two Healing Garden work events, June 29 and July 1. Pizza and beverages will be provided for all volunteers. If gardening is a passion, or if you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, consider helping with the following:
- COMPOST-A-THON 2021 – June 29, 5 to 7 p.m. The team will be spreading over 30 cubic yards of compost in select areas around the garden to improve the soil for future planting. This will involve volunteers hauling and spreading this material throughout the garden.
- PLANT-A-THON 2021 – July 1, 5 to 7 p.m. Volunteers will be planting a wide range of annuals, perennials, shrubs and small trees throughout the Healing Garden. Many of these plants were donated and need a home immediately. No experience required.
Volunteers would meet at the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden, 11101 N. Sherman Rd., Edgerton. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring gardening gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, etc. Please bring your own labeled shovel, hand trowel, or other planting tools. For questions and to RSVP, interested individuals should email Mark Dwyer at mdwyer@edgertonhospital.com.
Hoard Historical Museum to host 46th Annual Ice Cream Social
The Hoard Historical Museum’s Forty-Sixth Annual Ice Cream Social will look different from previous years but will still be a fun family event that celebrates Independence Day. This year’s event will be a curbside pickup of a family fun packet and dairy products. The event is free.
Highlighting historic presidential trivia, the curbside pickup will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
The Ice Cream Social has been modified into a low contact, drive-thru event.
“Museum staff and volunteers have modified our Ice Cream Social into a low-contact experience,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “If you have attended our Ice Cream Socials in the past, this year will look different but it will still be the same Ice Cream Social at heart.”
“We recognize that families and individuals are looking for fun and safe activities to do. Our hope is that this event will provide families of all ages an opportunity to engage together and to enjoy some summer fun!” said Lee.
Beverly Dahl of the Hoard Historical Museum added, “Our family-fun packet will include patriotic puzzles, coloring sheets, and patriotic-themed novelties. Our hope with the packet is that it will give individuals and families an opportunity to appreciate our local and national history.”
Also included in the packet will be a no-contact scavenger hunt focused on Fort Atkinson and local historic sites. Participants will have to visit the site to find the answers, all of which are visible from the road or the public sidewalk.
“The Ice Cream Social would not be complete without, well, ice cream,” said Lee. “This year, the Museum will hand out ice cream sandwiches courtesy of event sponsor PremierBank.”
Lee continued, “We’re so glad that we could hold this event again this year to provide some 4th of July fun to the area.”
To attend the event, drive to the museum at 401 Whitewater Ave. between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The curbside pickup will be along the south side of S. 4th Street East, alongside the museum.
Take this route from Main Street in Fort Atkinson: head east onto S. 3rd Street E, turn right onto Merchants Avenue, and turn left onto S. 4th Street E. The 100 block of S. 4th Street E will be closed to through-traffic during the event. The curbside pickup will be along the south side of S 4th Street E. Staff and volunteers will be there to assist with the curbside pickup as well as directing traffic. Once visitors have their patriotic fun packet and ice cream sandwiches, they can leave the pickup area by turning north on Foster Street.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum will be open their regular hours on Saturday, July 3. The museums are open Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are free to visit. They are located at 401 Whitewater Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. For more information, contact the museums at 920-563-7769 or www.hoardmuseum.org