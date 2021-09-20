The Sun Prairie football team has yet to be tested this season. The Cardinals boosted their season record to 5-0 with a 50-7 trouncing of Madison Memorial Friday, Sept. 17. On the year, no one has gotten close to the Cardinals as they have won their games by an average of 39 points.
Junior quarterback Jerry Kaminski got things rolling early with a quick dump-off pass to running back Cortez LeGrant. The speedy junior just needed the ball in his hands as he juked and accelerated past the Spartans defense and scored from 19 yards out to give Sun Prairie an early 7-0 lead.
A quick and dominant stand put the ball right back in the hands of Sun Prairie. This time, Kaminski connected with senior receiver and Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga. He took the score in from 12 yards out and improved the lead to 14-0. The score would remain there through the end of the first quarter.
The Kaminski-Ostrenga connection showed up in impressive fashion once again to kick off the second quarter. The two connected for a 55-yard score to boost the Sun Prairie lead to 21-0.
LeGrant had a chance to shine again, too. This time on the ground. The junior took the handoff and bounced it for a 12-yard touchdown scamper. Sun Prairie led 28-0 with plenty of time left in the second quarter.
Kaminski would add a final score before his day was over. He connected with sophomore receiver Connor Stauff in the back of the endzone for a 16-yard score. This would improve the lead to 35-0, which the Cardinals would take into halftime.
While the offense worked its magic, it was a tough day for the Memorial offense. The Sun Prairie starters hardly let the Spartans move the ball as they continued to gift their offense prime field position. It was a truly dominant half of football.
Sun Prairie's starters, both on offense and defense, were relieved of their duties at halftime. Still, some were allowed to continue playing special teams. Ostrenga made the most of the little playing time he was allowed by recovering a punt blocked by Isaac Hamm in the endzone for a the Cardinals' first touchdown of the second half.
Junior running back Kolton Walters would provide the second when he punched in a score from two yards out the following possession. Kaminski ran in the 2-point conversion to make it a clean 50-0 advantage for the Cardinals. Head coach Brian Kaminski had seen enough by this point and pulled his starters.
Memorial tacked on a score in the third quarter against the backups, but it was far too little, too late as the Cardinals would keep the score at 50-7 through the final horn.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the only thing that can shake their momentum comes off the field. Sun Prairie's scheduled opponent for this week, Madison East, was forced to cancel the game due to low numbers from health and safety precautions. As of Monday, Sept. 20, the Cardinals have not found a replacement for this Friday. Coaches and administration alike are searching high and low for a potential opponent.
Check up with the Sun Prairie Star website (www.sunprairiestar.com) or sports editor Ryan Gregory's twitter (@ryan_gregory_) for updates throughout the week.