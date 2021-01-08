KJM one of six libraries taking part in winter mindfulness challenge Dec. 21

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 8:07 a.m.

Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 9:28 a.m.

Violation of court order, 100 block of Howard Street, 6 p.m.

Civil dispute, 700 block of Main Street, 6:33 p.m.

Disturbance, 300 block of Indian Summer Road, 10:33 p.m.

Dec. 22

Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 4:01 p.m.

Neighbor trouble, 300 block of Herman Street, 5:14 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 5:59 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 6:56 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:49 p.m.

Dec. 23

Accident with injuries, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 12:35 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:50 p.m.

Dec. 24

Theft — retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:27 p.m.

Assist police, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 3:14 p.m.

Disturbance – unwanted person, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:48 p.m.

Dec. 25

Disturbance, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 8:07 p.m.

Dec. 26

Assist police, 100 block of Frosty Court, 7:27 p.m.

Assist police, Knowlton Street, 8:09 p.m.

Dec. 27

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 2:15 a.m.

Assist police, 4000 block of Midway Lane, 3:19 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:12 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Madison Street, 3:31 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:21 p.m.

