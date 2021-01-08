KJM one of six libraries taking part in winter mindfulness challenge Dec. 21
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 8:07 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 9:28 a.m.
Violation of court order, 100 block of Howard Street, 6 p.m.
Civil dispute, 700 block of Main Street, 6:33 p.m.
Disturbance, 300 block of Indian Summer Road, 10:33 p.m.
Dec. 22
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 4:01 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 300 block of Herman Street, 5:14 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 5:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 6:56 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:49 p.m.
Dec. 23
Accident with injuries, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 12:35 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:50 p.m.
Dec. 24
Theft — retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:27 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 3:14 p.m.
Disturbance – unwanted person, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:48 p.m.
Dec. 25
Disturbance, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 8:07 p.m.
Dec. 26
Assist police, 100 block of Frosty Court, 7:27 p.m.
Assist police, Knowlton Street, 8:09 p.m.
Dec. 27
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 2:15 a.m.
Assist police, 4000 block of Midway Lane, 3:19 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:12 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Madison Street, 3:31 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:21 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.