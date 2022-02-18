McFarland boys hockey advances in playoffs with win over Monona Grove By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 18, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now McFarland senior forward Simeon Pommerening skates away from a MG defender in a 7-1 Spartan win on Thursday, Feb. 17. Calahan Steed Buy Now The Spartans celebrate after scoring a goal in a 7-1 win over Monona Grove on Thursday, Feb. 17. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin