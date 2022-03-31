The McFarland Village Board began a conversation this week about the internal organization, and future medical direction, of the McFarland Fire and Rescue department.
In a McFarland Village Board meeting on March 28, the board heard from Chris Dennis, the chief of the department, on potential long-term changes to the service. No action was taken.
McFarland Fire and Rescue is a joint fire and EMS service, formed in 2014 when the village’s separate fire and EMS services merged. Dennis leads both arms of the department.
Dennis presented the possibility of adding a lieutenant role to the department, instead of hiring a new EMT/firefighter after a recent resignation.
Dennis said that the department is seeing gaps in administrative and operational support, especially on nights and weekends. This position would add supervisory support for other staff, add another decision-making leader to the force, and free the chief up for big-picture tasks that are dormant currently, Dennis said.
The longterm goal, Dennis said, would be to eventually add three lieutenants to cover all the nights and weekends shifts, and increasing the leadership in the department.
Dennis added that adding the position would increase the salary cost from the previous position by about 7 percent. However, the department has seen cost savings from vacant positions in 2022.
The chief also started a conversation about changing the service level of the EMS, and working to train more staff members as paramedics to allow for more call response. Right now, McFarland Fire and Rescue operates at an advanced EMT level service.
Increasing the level of service to a paramedic level would allow the department to administer more medications, respond to more calls, and not have to rely on paramedics from other area services to assist at calls.
Dennis said the change would also help with staff retention and recruitment, after Dennis said McFarland lost a few applicants due to their status.
McFarland currently relies on paramedic partners to meet them at calls to handle those tasks, often coming from the Fitchrona, City fo Madison, Monona and Deer-Grove EMS service.
Paramedics are able to administer controlled substance medications, offer certain pain relief medications, give cardiac arrest medications and monitor advanced signs of cardiac arrest.
The transition in service level, Dennis said, would be involved, between training, coordination and hiring. Initial costs to make the switch start at $10,000, but increase with training and other costs.
Village Board members expressed support for the changes, but said they play into a larger-picture decision about financial priorities that the village will be facing in the next few years, amid levy limit challenges and rising operational costs.
Several board members added that the additional leadership of a lieutenant hire was a long time coming, but the impacts of an EMS level shift may not be known yet. Both would require prioritization against other ongoing projects.