Well, you know what they say about Wisconsin weather: If you don't like it, wait five minutes." It certainly has been a topsy-turvy week weather-wise. Why wasn't it only Saturday that we had fifty-degree weather and rain during the day followed by some rip-roaring thunderstorms that night. This was followed a day later with a snow storm that started in the wee hours of the morning and came down with great vigor until 8 a.m. when it started to clear off. Is this the traditional March (weather) Madness that we all associate with basketball playoffs (both high school and collegiate)? I would say "yes". Is it the only March Madness snow storm for the season? I would say"We will have to wait and see.". I would have to say, observing this snow storm on Monday morning that it is a very pretty snow. It has hung very nicely in the trees and covered the detritus that winter has strewn about on the ground. Of course, this snow-globe-winter-wonderland look won't last. By Tuesday, of this week it's supposed to be forty degrees which should get rid of most of this latest snow fall. If this roller coaster weather has had a negative effect on your normally cheery outlook. take a break by escaping into a book. Below are some of the newest titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation” by Linda Hisrshman. The story of the fascinating, fraught alliance among Frederick Douglass, William Lloyd Garrison, and Maria Weston Chapman - and how its breakup led to the success of America's most important social movement.
“The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found” by Frank Bruni. A “New York Times” columnist, after a rare stroke renders him blind in his right eye, learns he could lose his sight altogether and recounts his adjustment to this daunting reality – a medical and spiritual journey on which he reappraised his own priorities “
“Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” by Ric Prado. A former CIA covert warrior lifts the veil of secrecy and offers an insight into a shadowy world of assassins, terrorists, spies and revolutionaries during both the Cold War and the Age of Terrorism.
“The Trials of Harry S. Truman: The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man, 1945-1953” by Jeffrey Frank. Drawing on archival discoveries and meticulous research, the bestselling author of “Ike and Dick” turns his attention to Harry S. Truman, revealing a portrait of an ordinary man suddenly forced to shoulder extraordinary responsibilities as he led America through the pivotal years of the mid-20th century.
Fiction
“Murder on an Irish Farm, No.8 (Irish Village Mysteries)” by Carlene O’Connor. The long-engaged garda of County Cork, Ireland, Siobhán O'Sullivan and Macdaras Flannery, are about to get married at last.
“The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley. Arriving in Paris to stay with her brother, Ben, Jess learns that he has gone missing, and to find him, starts digging into his life, realizing, even though she has come to the City of Lights to escape her past, it's his future hanging in the balance.
“Calder Grit, No. 2 (The Calder Brand)” by Janet Dailey. Trying to calm tensions, an ambitious, young mill owner agrees to marry the daughter of a homesteading family in 1909 Montana after his spoiled half-brother took advantage of her, in the second novel of the series following “The Calder Range”.
“The Berlin Exchange” by Joseph Kanon. In 1963 Berlin, Martin Keller, a captured physicist and American who spied for the KGB, is swapped by the British and returns to East Berlin where he needs to know who arranged for his release and why.
“Dark Horse, No. 7 (Orphan X)” by Gregg Hurwitz. A former government assassin helps a South Texas drug kingpin, a man who does bad things for good reasons, after a vicious cartel kidnaps his 18-year-old daughter, in the seventh novel of the series following “Prodigal Son”.
“Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance. Twenty years after he lost his partner Susan to her husband's murderous rage, Beau, when Susan's son needs his help, is drawn into a missing persons case, becoming tangled in a web of family secrets where a killer with nothing left to lose waits to take another life.
“Steal, No. 3 (Instinct)” by James Patterson & Howard Roughan. When the son of the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is thought to have committed suicide, but a body hasn't been found, his father, believing that he is still alive, turns to Dylan Reinhart for help, drawing him into a world of multi-million-dollar secrets and danger.
“The Atlas six” by Olivie Blake. Chosen to compete for five spots within The Alexandrian Society, the protectors and benefactors of the world’s greatest source of knowledge, six powerful, young magicians must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice to win one of the coveted spots.
“Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson & Dolly Parton. On the rise and on the run, a young singer-songwriter arrives in Nashville to claim her destiny, but it’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her – and destroy her.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.