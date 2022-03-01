Last week, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi showcased the county’s new snow removal equipment, in advance of predicted snowfall last week.
County officials gathered at the highway facility on Luds Lane in McFarland, near U.S. Highway 12-18 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, to highlight the county’s capability to quickly and safely address heavy snowfalls on local roads.
Parisi was joined by joined Dane County Highway Commissioner Jerry Mandli and staff from the Dane County Highway Department.
The new equipment, more than 80-foot-long tow plows pulled behind snow plow trucks, first hit Dane County roads this winter. The tow plows allow one truck to clear two lanes of highway at the same time in a single pass, while applying salt and brine.
“This new equipment will help the Highway Department keep pace with Dane County’s growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow more efficiently during winter weather events,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Many thanks to the Dane County Highway Department staff who work around the clock to maintain public safety on our roads during the winter season.”
The growth of Dane County’s population has resulted in more multi-lane highways and adds to the complexity of keeping roads safe in ice and snow, Parisi said. Currently, there are more than 1,000 county lane miles and 1,444 state lane miles that Dane County snowplow drivers cover during major winter weather events. This equipment improves Dane County’s ability to keep traffic safely moving on the Beltline and the Interstate, officials said.
County Executive Parisi included $2 million in his 2020 budget to purchase four tow plows and heavy-duty quad-axle trucks, as well as $1.4 million to buy four more tri-axle highway trucks to help clear the roads.
Three of the tow plows swing to the right and one can swing to the left or right.
Highway officials and plow drivers ask the public to give snowplow trucks plenty of room to operate. The truck’s plow is wider than one traffic lane. The snowplow truck has the ability to distribute salt across three lanes of traffic. Give snowplow drivers room to work.
Stay 300 feet behind snowplow trucks. Snowplow operators often have to stop, turn, and back up if they are clearing an intersection. If you are following too closely, the snowplow driver may not be able to see you.
When you come upon a snowplow, reduce your speed. The traveling speed of a snowplow truck only reaches about 35 miles per hour maximum.
During winter weather events, people need to slow down and give themselves more time to get to work. Bridges tend to get slippery. Don’t change lanes on a bridge.
Slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Avoid lane changes on bridges. Avoid applying your breaks, and don’t use cruise control.
Mandli added that snow plow operators are professionals, and asked people to give them room to do their job.