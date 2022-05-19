Monona Grove boys golf May 26th By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 19, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Senior Jacob Frederickson hits a chip shot at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 17. Calahan Steed Buy Now Senior Jordan Hibner hits a drive at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 17. Calahan Steed Buy Now Sophomore Isaiah Erb hits a chip shot at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 17. Calahan Steed Buy Now Senior Mitch Hackel hits a drive at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 17. Calahan Steed Buy Now Sophomore Rylan Conley hits a shot into the fairway at the Badger-East Conference Championship on Tuesday, May 17. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Deerfield Marketing Expo Bulletin