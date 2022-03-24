Letter to the editor: Sarah Smith endorsement

I write to urge my Monona friends, neighbors to re-elect Sarah Smith as our Dane County Board Supervisor. In just her first two years on the County Board, Sarah has demonstrated her ability to navigate challenges and deliver for our community. Most people, if takes awhile to get their feet on the ground. Not Sarah, within a few months of her election to the County Board, Sarah successfully authored a $2 million budget amendment to provide funding for the city of Monona’s purchase and preservation of the San Damiano property. As a longtime Monona alder, I’ve had the chance to work with many smart talented elected officials, but I can’t recall anyway starting off with a bang like that!
Sarah is passionate about and involved in our community. She serves on Monona’s Sustainability Committee and through her activism has forged relationships with community leaders. I know I can count on Sarah to deliver for our area because she has the experience and background needed to be successful.
Throughout her first term, Sarah stood by public health experts, protected clean water, supported criminal justice reforms, and increased resources for people experiencing homelessness. Preserving the San Damiano property will also help preserve our lakes by avoiding way to increased run-off and potential flooding from developing it. Sarah’s values are clearly reflected through her votes and actions.
Please join me in voting for Sarah Smith to the County Board on April 5th so she can build on the work of her first term.