As the city continues to examine how its EMS service will look in the future, area townships had a glimpse of that as well last week.
In a special common council meeting June 16, City Administrator Steve Wilke outlined options he outlined in a June 3 16-page memo to alderpersons. The towns of Lake Mills, Waterloo, Milford and Aztalan had representatives in attendance.
“This will be talked about multiple times. I hope they (council members) will give me an answer in August so I can do the budget,” Wilke said.
The two options focused on included absolving the EMS service either by merging it with the fire department or by creating a separate city department. Both options would include EMS personnel moving into the city’s fire station at 120 Veterans Lane.
No one from Lake Mills EMS, a 501©3 non-profit, was in attendance at the meeting to give an update on its status.
Wilke said with moving EMS personnel into the fire department, the city would save money right away because of consolidation of equipment and potentially staff. The goal would be if the two services are two separate entities, the staff could go down to 12 instead of 14 combined between the two entities. It would also reduce the need for having two different buildings for the two services.
“No matter what we do, costs are going to go up,” Wilke said, adding that consolidating aspects of operations would soften the blow of additional costs. “Understanding what equipment you need is important.”
Wilke also said keeping response times to an acceptable level would also include additional costs in the future, which adds more urgency to keeping costs down.
“We can start controlling our costs better,” Wilke said. “The costs, I don’t think, are ever going to go down again. The cost of personnel is out of this world now and I don’t think it’s going to get better. I think when you figure out what is going on, I think my option is better.”
Absorbing the EMS service to create a merged fire and EMS department would include taking on an advanced EMT level service and two ambulances. The city bought an ambulance this year, and it is expected that if Lake Mills EMS does dissolve, the city could take on or purchase that vehicle. Each ambulance would be scheduled and staffed with personnel 24/7 for every day of a given year with one advanced EMT and one paramedic, Wilke said.
This model would need additional resources including hiring or promoting staff to fill positions to be both fire and EMS. It would also entail negotiating a contract with the current Lake Mills EMS to determine a transition date, soliciting a billing contract, preparing standards, training incoming firefighters to a desired service level and setting up for a supply cache for expendables and controlled substances and modifying dispatch protocols.
The Lake Mills Fire Department would contribute 20% of personnel costs with the rest being picked up by other municipalities, and also share facilities costs with any participating townships. Costs will also be covered by fees and transfers.
The costs of running the service would be determined based on population sizes, spreading costs by population per capita. In his memo, Wilke included data that suggested it would cost $30.59 per capita in 2023 to implement the model, but that was only if all the townships under the current EMS model opted into the fire department model. He did not include numbers detailing costs if any townships chose not to join.
Absorbing the EMS to be its own department would include cooperation with the fire department and EMS would be stationed at the fire department.
“This model is often perceived by providers as favorable because it is dedicated to emergency ambulance service and appears to provide parity between EMS and its public peers,” Wilke wrote in the memo.
This would require hiring a full-time EMS director, a full-time administrative assistant, 6 full-time fighters and advanced EMTs and 4 part-time staff stationed in the building who are basic EMTs. Current paid-on-call EMTs would also be used. Unlike the one-department model, the EMS director would report to the city manager.
Wilke wrote in his memo that a staffing plan that provides both departments normal workloads and peak load periods would need to be created.
Other options include keeping the status quo of having Lake Mills EMS retain EMS service, but no one from Lake Mills EMS was in attendance to provide an update.
There was also an option of Lake Mills EMS still being around and having more collaboration with the fire department.
Lake Mills Town Supervisor David Schroeder suggested keeping Lake Mills EMS open, particularly in a joint effort with the fire department, was best.
“I think a lot of members would like to continue to do it,” Schroeder said.
Also in the memo was contracting with a private vendor, which was not discussed to the detail of merging EMS with fire or bringing it on as a separate city department.
City alder and fire department member Steve Fields said more discussion needs to be done so an end goal can be established by the city and any participating townships to cross potential options off the list.
“If you are not happy with the current service, then we need to figure out what you want,” Fields said.
One hurdle has been the reporting of expenditures and capital fund monies, which several meeting participants said was the case.
Wilke said there are unaudited numbers from Lake Mills EMS, including some expenditures and its capital fund. He said a benefit of the city absorbing EMS would be the numbers would be reported.
“We will have a budget and we will have to present those to you,” Wilke said.
Under the model of a combined fire and EMS, firefighters and EMTs would report to the fire chief and that chief would report to the police and fire commission. If fire and EMS are two separate departments in the city, then an EMS director would be hired and report to the city administrator.
The town of Aztalan is in a predicament because of the timing. Town Supervisor Larry Christianson reported most of Aztalan is covered by the Johnson Creek Fire and EMS, but “that is not going well.” Part of the town is covered by the city of Jefferson.
“If we are going to go through with this we have to inform Jefferson by the end of June or we are locked in to another five years,” Christianson said.
The goal is to finalize the EMS plan by November so there can be a timeline in place Jan. 1.