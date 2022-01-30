CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Cambridge boys basketball PRINT By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 30, 2022 Jan 30, 2022 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While New Glarus only made three 3-point field goals, the Knights pulled past the Cambridge Blue Jays 59-45 on Thursday, Jan. 27.Senior guard Trey Colts recorded 11 points, freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 10 points and sophomore forward Devin Schuchart contributed seven points.Cambridge (8-8, 1-3) is fifth in the Capitol-South Conference standings, and New Glarus (10-8, 3-2) moves into third place.New Glarus 59, Cambridge 45Cambridge 22 23 — 45New Glarus 21 38 — 59Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Colts 3 5-7 11, M. Buckman 4 0-0 10, Schuchart 3 0-0 7, Heth 2 2-2 7, Horton 2 0-0 6, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Kolzer 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 9-11 45.New Glarus (fg ft-ft tp) — Strok 8 2-3 18, Walter 7 3-5 17, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8, Friedrich 2 0-0 5, Stampfli 2 0-0 4, Butler 1 1-1 3, Parman 1 0-0 2, Douma 0 1-2 1, Arnett 0 1-2 1Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (M. Buckman 2, Horton 2, Schuchart, Heth), New Glarus 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Friedrich).Total fouls — Cambridge 15, New Glarus 16.Cambridge 71Monticello 43The Cambridge boys basketball team used a 43-point second-half surge to get past Monticello (8-8, 7-0) with a 71-43 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 25.Junior guard Nick Buckman and freshman guard Matt Buckman each had a game-high 14 points. Senior guard Trey Colts added 13 points for Cambridge (7-7,1-2), hitting two 3-pointers.Cambridge 71, Monticello 43Monticello 23 20 — 43Cambridge 28 43 —71Monticello (fg ft-ft tp) — Ryler 5 2-3 13, Guenther 4 0-0 9, Bauman 2 0-1 5, Ryan 2 1-2 5, Culberson 1 2-2 4, Indergand 1 0-0 2, Ace 0 2-2 2, Schwartzlow 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-10 46.Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — N. Buckman 6 2-2 14, M. Buckman 11 1-1 14, Colts 5 1-3 13, Heth 4 0-0 9, Schroeder 3 2-2 8, Schuchart 3 2-2 8 Horton 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 8-10 71.Three pointers — Cambridge 5 (Colts 2, Heth, Horton, M. Buckman), Monticello 4 (Guenther, Bauman, Ryler, Indergand).Total fouls — Monticello 14, Cambridge 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you