McFarland Village Board candidates shared their views, during a virtual forum, on the meaning of public service, the pace of growth in the village and future opportunities and challenges facing the village.
The virtual forum was hosted by the McFarland Cable Channel on March 12. It was moderated by local business owner Joe Shorette of the McFarland Chamber of Commerce, and streamed live on the cable channel.
To watch a replay of that forum, visit www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com, check out McFarland Cable’s Youtube Channel, tune in to TDS cable channel 1009 or try Spectrum cable channel 982.
The cable channel also hosted a forum for candidates running for McFarland School Board. Check out the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle website for coverage on that forum.
Candidates
Four people are running for two seats on the village board. Candidates include incumbents Edward Wreh, and Mike Flaherty, and challengers TJ Jerke and Clair Bud Utter.
Clair Bud Utter did not participate in the candidate forum on March 12, and did not respond to a request from the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle to share his views.
Wreh was appointed to the McFarland Village Board in April 2021, and is now participating in his first election. Wreh was born in Liberia, grew up in the southern United States and attended college there. He moved to McFarland in 2019, and works as a healthcare consultant.
Flaherty is serving his second term on the village board, being reelected to the board in 2020 after serving for two years from 2010-2012. Flaherty has lived in McFarland since 1991, and had a career in journalism and public relations.
Jerke moved to the village of McFarland in 2020, and is seeking his first term on the board. He grew up in South Dakota, worked as a journalist out west, and now works for the Department of Workforce Development.
Public service
Candidates were asked at the beginning and end of the forum what interested them in running for local office, and what public service meant to them.
Flaherty cited his background as a political reporter, and said he thought it was his duty as a citizen to volunteer his time. With recent population growth in McFarland, ongoing projects, the value of the school district, Flaherty said the village has many interesting things happening currently.
“I’ve always been fascinated by government and how well it works,” he said.
He added that public service means "it means being part of a community," and giving of your time and talents.
Jerke responded that, like Flaherty, his experience in journalism inspired him. As a political reporter, he was tasked with asking elected officials questions and paying attention to details. He added that those details are impactful for residents.
“Every small or large decision can have a resounding impact on any one person or community as a whole,” he said.
Jerke added later that wanted to help make decisions in the community that he would ask other village officials to make.
Wreh shared he seeks to be a servant leader, volunteering his time and advocating for all. Wreh said his history of service led him to community involvement, as a veteran and through his work mentoring local youth. “I want to leave this world a better place than I met it…This is my community, I love where I live, I want to be a voice for people.”
Public service, he added, is committing yourself to a cause even if it doesn't benefit you.
Opportunities
When asked what excited him most about running for the board, Flaherty said he believes the biggest challenge facing McFarland is the current population growth, and the development limitations facing the village, being landlocked in all directions except east. Making sure that elected officials have a vision for the future, and not reacting to conditions, is crucial, he said.
"We're a different community than we were 30 years ago," Flaherty said.
Jerke said he's most excited about the continued growth of the village, which is also it's biggest challenge. He cited the upcoming east side neighborhood growth plan, the future of affordable housing and the retooling of the municipal center as the biggest opportunities to address that challenge.
Jerke said he wants to make sure we "do it strategically, and do it sustainably" and "bring the people to the table."
Wreh said he’s most excited about the “human side” of the village’s work, specifically the village’s work on diversity, equity and inclusion. Wreh complimented local leadership in this area.
Wreh said it's "rare where you see leaders speak out to racial injustice. It excites me to see everyone come together."
Priorities and changes
Jerke said, when asked what he would change about the village currently, there were opportunities for bringing together village services, nonprofit leaders and addressing any gaps. He’d like to see more economic development prioritizing, he added.
And Jerke identified strategic and sustainable development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and community engagement as his three priorities. He added that the village should leverage the work of its DEI consultants, implement changes they suggest, and make sure its keeping in touch with its residents.
Wreh echoed that he’d like to see more commercial developments come to the village, and to see a more fully develop a vision for McFarland’s downtown area.
"We know we are limited by the land. As a board, how do we rethink that," Wreh said. "How do we bring in more commercial development, how do we make our downtown more vibrant?"
Wreh identified diversity, equity and inclusion, sustainable growth and community partnership as his three priorities for a possible future term. Wreh added that diversity and equity cover all areas of life, from race and disability to senior care and affordable housing.
Flaherty said he’d like to see increased development, especially with a boundary agreement with the Town of Dunn sunsetting to the south of the village.
"The challenge is, we're actually three downtowns," Flaherty said.
Flaherty identified community engagement, sustainability and growth as his priorities. He added that the village has made sustainability strides recently, but also should consider walkability and livability for its community.
Growth
When asked his feelings on the pace of growth in McFarland Flaherty said the current period of substantial growth is preferable to a period of limited growth. He said this is an opportunity for commercial and industrial developments, but echoed earlier concerns about being landlocked.
Jerke views the current pace of growth in the village as an opportunity to expand area services and amenities. He also said that affordable housing opportunities need to catch up to that growth, saying people working in the community may not be able to afford living in McFarland, due to a shortage.
Wreh cited the importance of being proactive, instead of reactive, when it comes to adjusting to growth, and bring in commercial resources to support that growth.
Community engagement
Flaherty cited the challenges of creating and reaching people with information, but said the village makes a large effort toward that goal.
Jerke said village officials need to evaluate what barriers are standing in the way of engaging residents, and then try to eliminate those barriers.
Wreh said with the speed that bad news and misinformation travels, Wreh encouraged holding village officials accountable and going the extra mile to reach residents.
Closing thoughts
“I want to be a person who represents all of McFarland. Even those whose political views are outside of mine…I want to represent you. I want to make sure your voice is heard,” Wreh said.
“I’m open, I love interacting with people, learning their stories, learning their challenges,” Flaherty said, adding he’s open to collaboration and he wants to be part of future discussions on the vision of the village.
“I’m invested, we’re not going anywhere, and I want to help shape the growth of McFarland….I want to bring my experiences to the table and make sure we grow sustainably.”