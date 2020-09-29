The Milton Board of Education’s Finance Committee will hold a Q&A session regarding the $2.5 million operational referendum. The referendum is for $2.5 million per year for five years and on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The Q&A session will be held Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Jon C. Platts Performing Arts Center at Milton High School.

Finance Committee members Mike Hoffmann, Dave Holterman and Joe Martin will be joined

by Superintendent Rich Dahman to answer the community's questions directly.

For community members unable to attend the meeting in person, the district will record the

Q&A session and make it available for viewing on the district’s YouTube channel.

Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to submit any questions or comments via email to communications@milton.k12.wi.us.

Due to ongoing construction, guests are asked to park in the front lot by the high school's main entrance.

