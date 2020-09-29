The Milton Board of Education’s Finance Committee will hold a Q&A session regarding the $2.5 million operational referendum. The referendum is for $2.5 million per year for five years and on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Q&A session will be held Monday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Jon C. Platts Performing Arts Center at Milton High School.
Finance Committee members Mike Hoffmann, Dave Holterman and Joe Martin will be joined
by Superintendent Rich Dahman to answer the community's questions directly.
For community members unable to attend the meeting in person, the district will record the
Q&A session and make it available for viewing on the district’s YouTube channel.
Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to submit any questions or comments via email to communications@milton.k12.wi.us.
Due to ongoing construction, guests are asked to park in the front lot by the high school's main entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.