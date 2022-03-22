A more experienced crew returns for the Waunakee softball team in 2022.
The optimistic Warriors are hoping to see vast improvement over 2021’s 3-22 overall record and 2-12 mark in league play, as they move into the realigned Badger East Conference.
“We should benefit from having a year of varsity under our belts,” said Waunakee Head Coach Tammy Rademacher, entering her 17th year as the Warriors’ leader. “We need to come together as a team, and all be working together for what’s best for the team. We have the talent and experience to be competitive this year.”
Among the seven returning letter winners for the Warriors are six starters from last season. Now split into East and West divisions, Waunakee’s quad is expected to be a tough one. Rademacher sees Beaver Dam as the odds-on favorite to win it.
“Beaver Dam will likely be the team to beat since they have their pitchers back and they made it to state last year,” said Rademacher, who has compiled a 183-180 record at Waunakee, with five conference titles and one state appearance in that time. “Mount Horeb and Baraboo have a number of all conference players back as well.”
As for the Warriors, if they start to believe in themselves, they could be competitive in the Badger East. Grace Fueger and Morgan Meyer, both of whom received all-conference honorable mention a year ago, are back to lead Waunakee. Pitching duties will be handled by Lauryn Paul, Rhya Thole, and Olivia Cliff.
Rademacher said this year’s team has experience playing together and a real love of the game.
“We need to increase our confidence and stay positive,” said Rademacher. “We are focusing on mindset and the mental part of the game this year.”
The Warriors open the 2022 season at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, March 29, followed by a trip to DeForest on Thursday, March 31. Waunakee’s home opener is Friday, April 1, against Stevens Point.