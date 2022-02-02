Consultants studying the Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department say they recommend creating a fire commission and the funding formula for how municipalities pay for fire service.
Public Administration Associates (PAA), a Wisconsin-based consulting firm was hired in 2021 to audit the fire department’s organizational structure, staffing, and future needs.
PAA staff members shared the results of that audit at a Jan. 31 joint meeting of the Cottage Grove village and town boards.
The fire department currently has 40 volunteer members, and serves the village and town of Cottage Grove. Additionally, the volunteer department contracts with the Town of Pleasant Springs for services.
The biggest takeaway for board members, PAA staff said, was a challenge to collaborate.
“What we see as outsiders is that you really need to focus in on the needs of the entire district,” said PAA President Kevin Brunner. “The governance of that district needs to be refocused on what’s best for the district, not what’s best for the village or not what’s best for the town, but what’s best for the district.”
The study recommended that the village and town undergo a strategic planning process to get a shared vision and goal between the village and town for the district.
The consultants also recommended creating a fire commission, in addition to a joint fire committee, to oversee the hiring of the fire chief and other personnel. Consultants recommended in a report that the commission would be based on population size, due to the village’s large future projected population growth.
PAA also recommended changing the funding formula for each municipality served by the district. Now, the amount of funding contributed by each municipality is based on equalized property improvements.
PAA recommends that in the future, the formula is updated to charge each municipality based on both equalized property improvements and call proportion per community. This formula would also apply to the Town of Pleasant Springs, they said.
PAA also recommended if the department considered building another station to account for future population growth in the district, they’d recommend it be located in, and funded by, the village.
Another longterm consideration, PAA staff said, was to transition to a municipal fire department.
Other recommendations from the report include: efforts to reduce call times, specifically the amount of time it takes volunteers to be called and arrive at the station; adding perks for members like a lifetime service program or small amounts of compensation to retain staff; changing fire inspection organization; and others.
The consultants applauded the department’s recruitment and retention efforts, which they say is a challenge for emergency services currently to find and keep talented staff. They also praised the care that the department takes with its equipment and vehicles, the department’s compliance with state laws and department leadership.