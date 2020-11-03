Milton and Milton Township Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said fire department staffing shortages have been exacerbated by COVID-19 pandemic.
If needed, Rhodes, who also is chief of the Janesville Fire Department, said Janesville personnel would be assigned to fill in at the Milton station. The Milton Fire Department would then be billed for two Janesville employees working overtime, which Rhodes estimated would cost $1,100 per person for one 24-hour shift.
Rhodes emphasized that bringing in Janesville Fire Department members would be “a last-ditch effort to make sure we have the staff.” So far, the staffing level hasn’t gotten to that point.
Nonetheless, Rhodes said staffing shortages, especially on weekends, persist. To address staffing and other challenges, short-term, Rhodes is recommending “a functional merger” with the Janesville Fire Department. The attorney of Milton’s Joint Fire Commission is in the process of reviewing what that might mean. If the commission OKs the functional merger plan, an updated shared services agreement would need to be approved by the City of Milton, Town of Milton and City of Janesville.
Functional merger
Rhodes emphasized to the commission last month that the identities of both fire departments and the governance would not change in a functional merger.
In 2017 the three municipalities began shared services, including shared administrative services.
The functional merger is designed to pull the organization together a little tighter, Rhodes said.
“It really provides clarity on the roles and responsibilities as the fire chief,” he said.
The Milton and Janesville fire departments do a lot of the same things, yet Rhodes said he finds himself wearing two hats.
“We do things a certain way at Janesville, and things a certain way at Milton,” he said. “At times it can be confusing. Since COVID came along, there’s not enough time in the day to manage both organizations differently.”
When Rhodes makes a decision Janesville, he said he said he then has to go through the process for Milton.
“The best thing to do is pull it all together and make one decision and it’s done,” he said.
Rhodes put together a document, which he said is not a final draft, describing the functional merger.
The goal: “To functionally merge administrative tasks, command staff, resources, create economies of scale, standardize fire/EMS operations, and training to leverage the fire departments together for better service.”
Objectives:
• Unify and consolidate command staff.
• Create the following sections and assign personnel to these sections: Operations, Fire Inspection, Prevention and Enforcement; EMS; Training and Professional Development; Logistics; Emergency Management.
• Combine all operational Standard Operating Guidelines within one year.
• Establish a reserve fire apparatus pool to create cost savings for all fire departments.
• Standardize response guidelines to create one interoperable fire department to enhance tactical capability within one year.
• Assure all agencies have required human resource policies in place to create consistent administrative policies and procedures (may be different) within six months.
• Identify common goods and equipment for group purchasing within six months.
• Create a training division responsible for building and implementing an all-hazards training plan and coordinating training for all personnel.
• Streamline vehicle and building maintenance.
• Create full-time/part-time positions to enhance consistent staffing.
• Use one record management system for data collecting to support decision making and establishing an operational dashboard.
The commission at its October meeting voted unanimously to have its attorney review the draft addendum to the draft addendum to the current MOU as well as a draft Milton/Janesville Fire Department merger document.
