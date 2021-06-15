The Milton boys golf team closed out a remarkable run to the Division 1 state tournament on Tuesday, June 15, at Wild Rock Golf Club in the Wisconsin Dells.
The Red Hawks were led by Brett Wieland’s 167. The freshman shot an 82 in the first round and fired an 85 on the second day, finishing at a tie for 66th.
Senior Brayden Kline led all Milton golfers after the first round with a score of 81.
“Brayden had a great round,” Milton coach Kirk Wieland said. “From tee to green he was steady. He stayed away from the big numbers that everyone know is going to happen.”
Kline backed it up with an 87 on Tuesday, finishing with a 168.
Deegan Riley carded an 86 and 85 during the first and second rounds, respectively. His score of 171 was good for a tie at 79th.
Xander Wuetrich tied with Kline with a 168 with scores of 86 and 82.
Zack Bothun fired a 184 at the state tournament with a 98 on day one. He improved by 12 strokes during the second round, shooting an 86.
By the time of publication, Milton was in 13th place.