In a close battle between rivals, the Waunakee High School girls’ swim team came out on top 93-77 over DeForest on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Warriors won eight events, while the Norskies placed first in three.
Waunakee was led by Dylan Ryniak, who topped the field in both the 200 freestyle (2:06.18) and 500 freestyle (5:34.86).
For DeForest, Carly Oosterhof racked up points, winning the 100 freestyle in :55.96, while teammate Olivia Miller took second in :57.80.
Oosterhof was also part of the first-place 200 medley relay team with Joss Hoffman, Jenna Willis and Payton Flowers, who combined to swim a time of 1:53.27.
Olivia Miller joined with Oosterhof, Flowers and Willis to take first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.15.
While Alaina Sautebin won the 100 backstroke for Waunakee in 1:01.51, Oosterhof (1:01.60) and Flowers (1:07.65) took second and third, respectively, for DeForest.
Makenzie Wallace was also a double winner for Waunakee, taking first in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.25 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.44.
Other individual winners for Waunakee included Grace Blitz in the 50 freestyle (:25.84) and Emily Schmeiser in the 100 butterfly (1:01.16).
Blitz, Schmeiser, Ryniak and Sautebin teamed up to win the 400 freestyle race for Waunakee in a time of 3:48.72.
Willis was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke for DeForest, hitting the wall in 1:09.78, while Gabby Pertzborn placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:10.22) and Miller and Willis took second and third, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Emalia Reiche took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.15.
Sautebin, Schmeiser, Wallace and Blitz took second for Waunakee in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.56.
Hoffman, Reiche, Pertzborn and Miller joined up to place second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.64.
DeForest won the junior varsity meet with 80 points, as Waunakee ended up with 63.
Individual winners for the Norskies included: Ava Johnson, 200 freestyle; Kayla Camarato, 200 IM; Mia Kuipers, 50 freestyle; Madelyn Dutton, 500 freestyle; and Grace Skrepenski, 100 breaststroke.
Waunakee individual JV winners included Marsh Jakel in the 100 butterfly and Lily Sharpe in two events – 100 freestyle (1:07.35) and 100 backstroke (1:20.27). Sharpe was also part of the JV winning 400 freestyle team with Elena Kittell, Morgan Brunner an Sydney Langton.
The conference meet for both teams takes place Saturday at Fort Atkinson.