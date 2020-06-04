Theresa Breunig and Ann Haight, both of Sun Prairie,
were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Madison
Area Technical College. Theresa and Ann both received
high honors (3.75 - 3.99 GPA).
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 4:11 pm
