After much thought and procrastination, I finally decided to write a book about how I used faith and humor to survive widowhood, breast cancer and brain surgery. That process ended up epitomizing Murphy’s law: “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”
When I began writing this 235-page paperback, I was brimming with naivety.
I should be able to write this novel and have it in my hot, little hands in about six months, I thought.
I was wrong. From the get-go, roadblocks minor and major raised their ugly heads.
I started out typing my novel in a word processing program I had never used before. At first, I loved it. It was like having an editor peering over my shoulder: “Hey, stupid. Are you sure that’s how you want to spell that word?”
However, I ran into multiple problems trying to format my book. When I flowed it into a more familiar formatting program, I somehow copied many sentences or entire paragraphs more than once. Trying to eliminate all those duplications was a major pain in the derrière.
I also had lots of computer problems. Without warning, the screen would go nutty, adding to my nuttiness. Typed words would disappear, replaced by horizontal lines and other strange stuff. Sometimes, the computer screen simply went blank or the computer froze, requiring me to reboot. I quickly prayed I had backed up my latest changes.
At one point, I thought I lost my entire novel, barely avoiding a heart attack. That’s when I started saving my work to two USB flash drives in addition to the computer’s desktop.
Even a few weird things happened that never occurred before.
One day, I lost my internet connection; the next day, my desk lamp died for a few seconds. Later, I had problems with the color bleed on the covers—a first yet again. Some of the photos I wanted to include in my book suddenly absconded, and I never did find them.
I don’t want to seem overly dramatic, but it was like some unseen force didn’t want this God-glorifying novel printed.
I eventually sent two PDF files to my publisher, the first step in receiving two proof copies to make final corrections. The day after sending those files, I learned one of their machines had died. Apparently, a part was broken on the laminating machine they use when printing book covers.
While still on the phone, I started chuckling. I figured I might just as well laugh as cry.
“I’m not surprised,” was all I could say about that machine glitch to the puzzled man on the other end of the phone.
I finally received word that my finished book would arrive on my doorstep Feb. 22. The roads were very icy, and I held my breath all that day. I was 95% certain that UPS truck would go off the road, hit a tree and burn up, along with all of my books. To my amazement, they arrived safely later that evening.
Now, all I have to do is convince people my latest book is worth purchasing!