1. Use the public restrooms in the parks if you need to. That’s what they’re there for.
2. Wash your hands.
3. Pets are good companions.
4. Be kind. You don’t know what others are going through.
5. Sometimes you have you hide your feelings.
6. Sometimes you need to speak out.
7. Democracy doesn’t always go your way.
8. Keep trying.
9. Perservere.
10. Virtually anything can be virtual.
11. People are there for you even when they are not there.
12. Marching band is a sport.
13. Work hard.
14. When you get the chance to play, play.
15. You can always come home (homecoming April 16).
16. As my own mother told me, don’t let reality stand in the way of your dreams.
17. Milton is cheering you on.
18. Remember to call your mother.
19. Send thank you notes or texts.
20. Keep your distance when necessary but always have close friends.
21. Be your best self.
Congratulations, grads!