Only a relative few prep athletes get to continue their sports careers at the college level.
Milton swimmer Azia Koser’s athletic exploits have earned her that chance. The Red Hawk senior recently committed to swim collegiately at Stonehill College, an NCAA Division II Catholic private school in Easton, Mass.
With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease across the country, Koser was able to take a college tour, which she did in September. She met the Stonehill coaches and swimmers, and left feeling like it was a good fit for her.
Women’s swimming was supposed to start last season, but the pandemic delayed that by a year. So Koser will join the program in just its second season.
Koser said she felt like Stonehill was the place for her right from the start.
“The girls on the team made me feel included,” Koser said.
Koser recently wrapped up her high school career with a second appearance at the WIAA Division 1 state swimming meet. She was a member of the Red Hawks’ 200-meter and 400-meter relay teams, along with teammates Bailey Ratlzburg, Alyssa Fons and Jade Fladhammer.
The Skyhawks compete in the NE10 Conference, a collection of schools spread throughout the Northeast, including Adelphi University, American International College, Assumption University, Bentley University, Franklin Pierce University, LeMoyne College, the University of New Haven, Pace University, Saint Anselm College, Saint Michael’s College, The College of Saint Rose, Southern Connecticut State University, Southern New Hampshire University and Stonehill College.