You are likely more than well aware that Milton High School opted to participate in an alternate fall season. That means the Red Hawks (like others in Rock County) have no competitive sports going on right now, unless you count marching band, which you could because playing an instrument while moving in patterns on a football field requires much athleticism.
I had heard that a majority of schools opted to conduct fall sports in fall, but I didn’t see the data until I went to the WIAA website. As I write about schools having sports, I can’t help but wonder how many schools have in-person schools, but that’s another story, which continues to change. (Milton High School has had in-person learning every other day since Day 1 this year.)
So what do the numbers look like?
Here is a list of the traditional fall sports, the percentage and number of schools playing in fall and the percentage and number of schools planning an alternate fall season in spring:
Boys Cross Country – 82% (349 Fall), 18% (75 Alternate Fall)
Girls Cross Country – 82% (347 Fall), 18% (74 Alternate Fall)
11-Player Football – 68% (257 Fall), 32% (120 Alternate Fall)
8-Player Football – 81% (38 Fall), 19% (9 Alternate Fall)
Girls Golf – 74% (129 Fall), 26% (46 Alternate Fall)
Boys Soccer – 64% (181 Fall), 36% (101 Alternate Fall)
Girls Swimming & Diving – 63% (88 Fall), 37% (51 Alternate Fall)
Girls Tennis – 73% (150 Fall), 27% (55 Alternate Fall)
Boys Volleyball – 63% (38 Fall), 37% (22 Alternate Fall)
Girls Volleyball – 75% (354 Fall), 25% (120 Alternate Fall)
When Red Hawks see this, how can they not be jealous except for the fact the COVID-19 numbers in the Milton School District have been relatively good. Well, “good” is probably not the right word, but the numbers could be worse and they may very well get worse. Time will tell.
Checking in with MHS Director of Athletics and Activites Jeff Spiwak, he said, “We still made it a priority for kids to be active.”
The weight room is open. A student announcement for female weightlifting said 12 girls can attend at a time. Everyone must where a mask properly the entire time. Equipment is wiped down. Open gyms are taking place.
The signup for girls basketball is taking place and boys basketball is asking returning and prospective players to fill out a survey.
Rule alternations for 2020-21
Coaches were granted additional unrestricted out-of-season contact during the school year and prior to the start of their respective season. The one week no-contact period immediately before the start of the season remains unchanged. The additional coaching contact is limited to a school’s own student-athletes, and it may not involve students or teams from outside the school.
Coaches of teams in the alternate fall sports seasons and the spring sports seasons are now allowed 15 contact days, and winter sports coaches are allowed five contact days. No out-of-season coaching contact during the school year was afforded to traditional fall seasons sports coaches that have started their season.
Also, the board adjusted eligibility rules for this year to ensure student-athletes are able to participate in the alternate fall sports season after graduation.
Nonschool competitions during spring sports?
Among other discussions, the Board tabled consideration of providing student-athletes opportunities to compete in nonschool competitions during the spring sports season after a lengthy discussion and two failed motions.
Use of CBD products banned
The board officially banned the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) products without a prescription from a licensed health care professional.
Fall tournaments
If conditions allow for culminating events or state tournaments to continue, the board voted in support of conducting the State Girls Golf Championships at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, the State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School; the Division 1 State Girls Team and Individual Tennis Tournaments at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club in Lake Geneva, and the Division 2 State Girls Team and Individual Tennis Tournaments at the Sports Core in Kohler.
The board suspended a pair of tournament procedure regulations for 2020-21 only. The number of teams prescribed for tournament assignments and divisional placements was removed with flexibility given to the executive staff to determine the structure of the tournaments. In addition, the team or individual most recently defeated in the tournament series will be afforded the opportunity to advance if defeated by a team or individual unable to advance because of COVID-19 related circumstances.
Varsity games after elimination
In other pandemic-related considerations, the board voted to permit schools to schedule varsity games after elimination from the tournament season, and to allow lower levels to schedule games during the entire tournament series.
Sun Prairie West joins Big Eight
The conference alignment proposal for Sun Prairie West High School as a new member school to be placed in the Big Eight Conference for all sports except football in 2022-23 was approved via the fast track option implemented by the Conference Realignment Task Force this year.
2020-21 Fall Sports Season Start & End Dates (end dates TBD)
The alternate fall season will be seven weeks. Any team unable to complete 50% of the traditional fall season may also participate in the alternate fall season.
Cross Country-Boys & Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 — Week of Oct. 26)
Football (Monday, Sept. 7 — Week of Nov. 16) — Earliest first game is Wednesday, Sept. 23
Golf-Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 — Week of Oct. 12)
Soccer-Boys (Monday, Sept. 7 — Week of Nov. 2)
Swimming & Diving-Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 — Week of Nov. 9)
Tennis-Girls (Monday, Aug. 17 — Week of Oct. 19)
Volleyball — Boys & Girls (Monday, Sept. 7 — Week of Nov. 2)
2020-21 Winter Sports Season
Basketball-Boys (Monday, Nov. 23 — Week of March 1)
Basketball-Girls (Monday, Nov. 16 — Week of Feb. 22)
Gymnastics (Monday, Nov. 16 — Week of Feb. 22)
Hockey- Boys & Girls (Monday, Nov. 16 — Week of Feb. 15)
Swimming & Diving-Boys (Monday, Nov. 23 — Week of Feb. 1)
Wrestling (Monday, Nov. 23 — Week of Feb. 15)
2020-21 Alternate Fall Sports Season
Cross Country-Boys & Girls (Monday, March 15 — Week of May 3)
Football (Monday, March 8 — Week of May 3) — Earliest first game is Wednesday, March 24
Golf-Girls (Monday, March 29 — Week of May 17)
Soccer-Boys (Monday, March 22 — Week of May 10)
Swimming & Diving-Girls (Monday, Feb. 15 — Week of April 5)
Tennis-Girls (Monday, March 8 — Week of April 26)
Volleyball — Boys & Girls (Monday, Feb. 22 — Week of April 12)
2020-21 Spring Sports Season
Baseball (Monday, April 19 — Week of June 28)
Golf-Boys (Monday, April 19 — Week of June 14)
Softball (Monday, April 19 — Week of June 28)
Soccer-Girls (Monday, April 26 — Week of June 28)
Tennis-Boys (Monday, May 3 — Week of June 21)
Track & Field — Boys & Girls (Monday, April 19 — Week of June 28)
