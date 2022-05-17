A proposal to hire Bray Architects to assist with community engagement and pre-planning for a potential referendum was approved by the Deerfield Community School District School Board Monday night.
The Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC), after reviewing proposals from four architectural firms, recommended Bray as the best fit.
“Our proven approach to community engagement and referendum communications has led to an unmatched 85% success rate on 54 referendum campaigns in the past five years alone,” read Bray’s proposal.
The four proposals included cost, with a fixed fee covering the community engagement and pre-planning for a potential referendum as well as a percentage of any total cost resulting from a successful referendum. The fees included in the proposals ranged from $13,0000 to $112,500. Bray’s proposed fixed fee is $13,000.
The CAC, according to the District Business Manager Doreen Treuden, was excited that the four firms they requested proposals from returned them, as the district is operating on a tight timeline. The hope is to complete pre-referendum work before the district’s fall survey to begin the community engagement process.
Ultimately, Treuden said, the goal is to complete the process in time for a January resolution to put forth a referendum in April.
“Bray knows that they are being recommended tonight, and following board action, we will be calling them at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning to start the process,” Treuden said.
While a concern was raised about possible difficulties of community engagement once school is out for the summer, Superintendent Michelle Jensen was confident in Bray’s ability to accomplish the district’s goals.
“They were also aware that it can be difficult,” Jensen said. “The nice thing is that all of the firms shared with us that now they will go forward and be doing a lot of that communication creation through their media department. So, they'll use and call upon things that they've already used in other communities in terms of what we have to send out.”
Lauren was born and raised in Burlington, Wis. before attending UW-Madison and earning her bachelor's degree in journalism and a certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, McFarland and Monona Grove School Districts.