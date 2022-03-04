Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry serves more than 15,000 people in 2021

For a second year in a row, COVID-19 dominated the headlines and in turn continued to cause so many people to struggle with food insecurity. What follows are some statistics to help tell our story.
The one number that you won’t see that is worth mentioning is the number 0. As an all-volunteer organization, that is the number of dollars spent on paid staff, said Mark Thompson, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry president.
“While we cannot put a price tag on the commitment, compassion and kindness provided by our volunteers, the national average value of a volunteer hour is $28.54,” Thompson said. “That means that almost half a million dollars of time was invested in 2021 to make sure people have enough to eat in our community and beyond. That number alone speaks volumes to the fact that the spirit of volunteerism is alive and thriving in Sun Prairie.”
The number 0 also represents the number of people in our community that should be struggling with hunger. We are working hard to achieve this goal together. Your time, food donations, financial support and compassion are vital to our ability to help those most vulnerable.
In 2021, 706,779 pounds of food and personal care items were distributed and 15,572 people were served, with over half children and seniors.
“We are grateful for your generosity and we promise not to stop until everyone is fed,” Thompson said.
Weekend Wellness Packs will also be available at the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry located on 18 Rickel Road during the following days/times: