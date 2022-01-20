Sorry, an error occurred.
DeForest Senior and Community Center programs
Friday, Jan. 21 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women.
Monday, Jan. 24 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, Noon carefree creative coloring.
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women, 12:30 p.m. Knit wits.
Thursday, Jan. 27 9:15 a.m. Thoughtful Thursday yoga, 11:30 a.m. Birthday celebration, Sheepshead, 12:15 p.m. Bingo.
Friday, Jan. 28 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women. 1 p.m. Memory café.
Monday, Jan. 31 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre.
