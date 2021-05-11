Douglas Fugate, 62

Douglas James Fugate, 62, of Milton died at home May 6, 2021. A celebration of life will take place at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle, Illinois. The family asks those that plan to attend to wear green, Doug’s favorite color. Services will be live-streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page.

Sharon Thomaschaske, 72

Sharon Thomaschaske, 72, Milton died April 27, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital of West Allis. There are to be no services at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

