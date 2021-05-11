Douglas Fugate, 62
Douglas James Fugate, 62, of Milton died at home May 6, 2021. A celebration of life will take place at Roxbury Church of Christ, 2103 Roxbury Road, Janesville, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle, Illinois. The family asks those that plan to attend to wear green, Doug’s favorite color. Services will be live-streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page.
Sharon Thomaschaske, 72
Sharon Thomaschaske, 72, Milton died April 27, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital of West Allis. There are to be no services at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.