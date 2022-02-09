A retail flooring company at South Towne Mall has opened, marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting on Monday, Feb. 7.
Floor & Decor Outlets of America, Inc., a hard surface flooring and accessories retailer based in Atlanta, GA., has opened a location at the 2101 W. Broadway lot.
The South Towne space will mark the flooring company’s second location in the state, with the only other Floor & Decor in Wisconsin located just outside Milwaukee.
The South Towne Mall space has sat vacant for more than two years after the mall’s Shopko location closed its doors in May 2019.
Floor & Decor, which plans to employ 40 to 50 employees, will occupy over 81,300 sq. ft. of the South Towne strip mall, is open seven days a week between, typically between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Monona Plan Commission agreed to the business moving into the building in summer 2021.
The company planned to give the lot a few minor revamps, such as new concrete behind the building and new asphalt across the parking lot. Developers also plan to add an additional 38 canopy trees throughout the property.
Overall, the new development seems to fit in well with the general development plan for the area, with a 2016 comprehensive plan from the city indicating a need for, “big box retailers and smaller national retail and restaurant businesses” at South Towne.
Monona plan commission members, who voted unanimously in favor of the project last summer, expressed excitement that the new addition may help revitalize the commercial landscape of South Towne Mall.