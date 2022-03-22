Waterloo Parks Department

Parks Coordinator: Gabe Haberkorn

(920) 478-3025

parks@waterloowi.us.

DeYoung Farms500 McKay Way

DeYoung Farms sits on five acres with memorial stones, a bike and walking path, native plants and native trails.

Dr. J.S. Garman Nature Preserve

(Jefferson County park)

701 Fox Lane

The Dr. J.S. Garman Nature Preserve sits on 40 acres and it has walking paths, 26 effigy mounds, interpretive signage and a wooded area.

Firemen’s Park500 Park Avenue

Firemen’s Park, which is the city’s signature park for sports, has the historic 1911 C.W. Parker Carousel. There are baseball and softball diamonds and fields for soccer and football. There is also an 18-hole disc golf course. The park also features concession stands, playground equipment, pavilions and an asphalt path.

Morrison Field127 Minnetonka Way

Morrison Field sits on 4.1 acres and is a large, open field area with soccer goals.

Veterans Memorial Park127 Minnetonka Way

Veterans Memorial Park sits on a quarter of an acre, and features a bandstand and a veterans’ memorial.

Waterloo Regional Trailhead760 McKay Way

The Waterloo Regional Trailhead is 2.5 acres. It is a trailhead and interpretive center with a kitchen and restrooms. There is a covered picnic area, natural playground, active recreational space, bicycle comfort stations and walking trails. There is a connection to the Garman Nature Preserve.

Youker Park291 Mill Street

Youker Park sits on five acres. It features a prairie, a bike path, a bridge that connects to Fireman’s Park, native plant restoration, native trails and access to the Maunesha River.

