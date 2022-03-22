Holly Wiedenbeck, 3, takes a ride on the carousel with her dad, Mitchell Wiedenbeck (partially obscured by a horse) during last year’s Waterloo Fourth of July festivities. After sitting quiet last year, the carousel is back in operation this year.
DeYoung Farms sits on five acres with memorial stones, a bike and walking path, native plants and native trails.
Dr. J.S. Garman Nature Preserve
(Jefferson County park)
701 Fox Lane
The Dr. J.S. Garman Nature Preserve sits on 40 acres and it has walking paths, 26 effigy mounds, interpretive signage and a wooded area.
Firemen’s Park500 Park Avenue
Firemen’s Park, which is the city’s signature park for sports, has the historic 1911 C.W. Parker Carousel. There are baseball and softball diamonds and fields for soccer and football. There is also an 18-hole disc golf course. The park also features concession stands, playground equipment, pavilions and an asphalt path.
Morrison Field127 Minnetonka Way
Morrison Field sits on 4.1 acres and is a large, open field area with soccer goals.
Veterans Memorial Park127 Minnetonka Way
Veterans Memorial Park sits on a quarter of an acre, and features a bandstand and a veterans’ memorial.
Waterloo Regional Trailhead760 McKay Way
The Waterloo Regional Trailhead is 2.5 acres. It is a trailhead and interpretive center with a kitchen and restrooms. There is a covered picnic area, natural playground, active recreational space, bicycle comfort stations and walking trails. There is a connection to the Garman Nature Preserve.
Youker Park291 Mill Street
Youker Park sits on five acres. It features a prairie, a bike path, a bridge that connects to Fireman’s Park, native plant restoration, native trails and access to the Maunesha River.