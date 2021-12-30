Thoughts on changing our minds

During my career, I have had to make a multitude of decisions and recommendations. In making my decisions or recommendations, I have used what I call, “the person in the mirror” standard. This means that if I can look at myself in the mirror and know that I made the best decision or recommendation possible with the information at hand, then I will be able to live with that decision or recommendation. However, I also believe that it is important to look at making a different decision when the facts or information may have changed since my original recommendation.
On Nov.29, 2021, I made a recommendation to the Board of Education to allow unvaccinated close contacts be able to come to school and not to have to quarantine from school because we were under a universal masking mandate. In looking at our school data, the vast majority of the close contacts that we had sent home never ended up having the COVID-19 virus and I felt that we had deprived them of the ability to have in-person instruction during this time. At the beginning of the school year, one of the primary goals of the Board of Education was to be able to maintain in-person instruction for as long as safely possible. I believed my recommendation to allow unvaccinated students who were close contacts to remain in school was helping to meet this goal. Dr. Tom Murwin, the district’s medical advisor, agreed with my recommendation to allow unvaccinated close contacts to come to school to receive in-person instruction because we were under a universal masking mandate.
Since my recommendation on November 29, some things have changed. One thing that has changed is the ability for our younger students ages 5 through 11 to become fully vaccinated. Our school district has now had two vaccination clinics and the students that participated in those vaccination clinics are now considered fully vaccinated. A fully vaccinated individual who is identified as a close contact does not need to quarantine under Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, so these individuals would be able to continue in-person instruction even if identified as a close contact. A second item of change is the Omicron variant. As of this morning, what we currently know about this variant is that it is highly contagious, even more contagious than the Delta variant. Preliminary studies seem to show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against this variant. However, there is still much that we do not know about this variant and the impact that it will have on schools and society.
On Monday, December 20, 2021, I recommended under the section “Discussion and Possible Action on COVID-19 Protocols” that the Board reinstate the quarantine protocols established by the CDC for unvaccinated individuals. This means that if a person is unvaccinated and designated a close contact, they will have to quarantine at home. As with any decision relating to the COVID-19 protocols, the Board of Education has established that these protocols will be reviewed and revisited each month in case some of the protocols need to be altered or changed. At the meeting, the Board considered my recommendation and added the “Test to Stay” option. This option allows unvaccinated individuals to stay in school when they are identified as a close contact. They are tested with a rapid test on day three and on one other day past day three. If the results of the test are negative, the individual is allowed to stay in school, if the results of the test are positive, the individual must quarantine at home. Parents need to provide permission for us to do the tests at school and we will perform these tests as long as we have the necessary test kits available to us for testing.
I wanted to explain to you why I was making this recommendation. It was ultimately the Board’s decision to accept, reject or modify this recommendation, but the Board has consistently made the decision to do what they consider to be best for the staff, students, and families of the School District of McFarland and I think they made the right decision by modifying my recommendation to include the “Test to Stay” option. As always, thank you for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times.