ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
April 28, 1921
Ted Kessenich took first place in oratorical and Delphine Roessler first in declamation in the contest held at Riphahn’s Hall Thursday.
Leo, little son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Adler, was taken to a Madison hospital on Monday.
Louis Diericks and Edward Noltner are now employed at the Waunakee Milk Products Co.
Pete Hilgers will start working for the Farmers Creamery at Springfield Corners in May.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 29, 1926
Mrs. William Schultz, 24, died suddenly at St. Mary’s Hospital at Madison Thursday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry T. Clarke were surprised by a group of friends Sunday in honor of their Silver Wedding Anniversary.
Albert H. Deans has purchased the Peter Simon Barber Shop and is now in possession.
Miss Catherine Schmitz was united in marriage to Joseph B. Polivka at St. Mary’s Church, Oak Harbor, Ohio, on Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 25, 1946
Julius Diederich has installed a 16-foot refrigerated display case in his meat market.
Quite a few of the early variety fruit trees are in bloom, and the grain fields are turning green.
A band concert will be held on the evening of April 25 in the high school auditorium.
Anthony Laufenberg received an honorable discharge on April 20 at Camp McCoy.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 26, 1951
Miss Joan Heinz was united in marriage to Pvt. Leo Wipperfurth at St. John’s Church here Saturday, April 14.
Miss Barbara Roessler and Leon Ripp will be the queen and king at the 1951 Junior Prom.
Miss Patricia Madigan and George Richards were married in St. Michael’s Church on April 14.
Mrs. Anna Blates, 67, former resident of Waunakee, died Thursday at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
Miss Donna Mae Oien and Thomas Kessenich were united in marriage in St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, DeForest, on March 27.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Herbrand announce the birth of a son on April 19.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 20, 1961
By a score of 3-2, the high school Warriors baseball team nosed out the Poynette team.
Miss Darlene Kruschek and James Esser were united in marriage on April 8. The ceremony took place in St. John’s Catholic Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Delmer Hellenbrand of Waunakee announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s on Wednesday, April 12. Mrs. Hellenbrand is the former Marion Laufenberg.
Woodman Accident and Life Co., Lincoln, Neb., announce today that Ben Uebersetzig has recently attended and successfully completed a special school in advanced insurance underwriting at the company’s home office in Lincoln.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Pertzborn of Dane became the proud parents of a son born on Thursday, April 13, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 29, 1971
The third annual Fine Arts Fair will be held on Friday, April 30, at the Waunakee schools. All concepts of art will be demonstrated.
Jake Feiler, Rural Route 2 mail delivery man, will retire Friday after 18 years of service.
A group of Waunakee men have been meeting periodically the past year to discuss the possibility of building a nursing home here.
Mrs. Leroy Adler, our Centennial Cookbook Chairman, reports that the first 1,000 cookbooks went like hot cakes and only a few of the second thousand remain for sale.
The Waunakee Police Department is sponsoring a Block Parent program. Its purpose is to have at least one mother in each block on the streets where children walk to and from school.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 30, 1981
Mary Ellen Acker was named president of the Waunakee Manor Auxiliary at the annual meeting Monday evening. Hazel Roudebush was named vice president, and Joella Endres was reelected secretary-treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Acker, 6216 Goede Circle, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on April 21 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Tracy Ripp, daughter of James and Donna Ripp, was the grand prize winner of an Easter coloring contest sponsored by the merchants of the Village Mall. Tracy received a $100 savings bond as the grand prize.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 2, 1991
Many listened but few spoke at Monday night’s public hearing on the future of Hwy. 12. It was the first of two public hearings on the proposal.
More than 60 Westport residents attended the first public input workshop April 20 to participate in development of a new land use plan for the Town of Westport.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Mary Regel, who helps companies in Wisconsin promote their products on the international market, specifically with Mexico and Canada.
The Waunakee High School Drama Department presented Thornton Wilder’s production of “Our Town” last weekend. Among the cast members were Brent Bergman as Doc Gibb, Chad Tomlinson as George and Kimberly Ziegler as Emily.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 26, 2001
Jeff Corder is the new pastor at Concordia Lutheran Church.
The Waunakee school board is expected to decide next week which consultant should help develop a referendum proposal and sell it to the voters.
The members of Peace Lutheran Church are hoping to break ground on a $1.2 to $1.4 million expansion this spring, depending how the bids come in.
Candice Schneider has opened Back in Balance, offering massage therapy at the Arboretum Centre.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jon Currie, who traveled to Europe and has an interest in international business.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 28, 2011
Southbridge and Savannah Village developer Don Tierney shared conceptual plans for another housing development, this one on Waunakee’s northwest side, at Waunakee’s Plan Commission meeting Monday.
In yet another commitment to preserving green space throughout the town – as well as the history – the Westport Town Board voted unanimously to enact a historic trees preservation ordinance at its April 18 meeting.
The Wisconsin Crop Producers Association (WCPA) has relocated from Madison to an office on Arboretum Drive.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Erin Crowley, a local DJ.
The Waunakee Community School District has announced the recipients of the fourth-quarter Staff Recognition Awards. Chris Hetzel, Joan Hottinger, Leah Hundt and Emily Pertzborn all received awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.