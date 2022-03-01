Teases Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Mar 1, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPORTSMonona Grove/McFarland wrestler fifth at state -- B1ART & LIFEMonona, Cottage Grove start community wellness challenge -- A3DANE COUNTYDane County Executive shows off new plows in McFarland -- A5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin